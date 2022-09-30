Two top-ranked teams will clash in Friday night’s game at the Wool Bowl. The Roswell Coyotes will play the Piedra Vista Panthers.

The Coyotes are on a winning streak after recently defeating Carlsbad and Clovis by significant margins. Meanwhile, the Panthers are undefeated. In their last two games, Piedra Vista won against Goddard at home and Valley High School in Albuquerque.