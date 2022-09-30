Two top-ranked teams will clash in Friday night’s game at the Wool Bowl. The Roswell Coyotes will play the Piedra Vista Panthers.
The Coyotes are on a winning streak after recently defeating Carlsbad and Clovis by significant margins. Meanwhile, the Panthers are undefeated. In their last two games, Piedra Vista won against Goddard at home and Valley High School in Albuquerque.
The Goddard Rockets will be playing the Eagles at Belen High School on Friday. After defeating Gadsden at home, Goddard is sitting at 4-2 before going into district play, while Belen has been struggling with their schedule, losing in blowout games to Valley, Deming and Mayfield the past three weeks.
The Gateway Warriors will host the Floyd Mustangs. The Warriors have been infallible against every team they have faced so far, boasting a 5-0 record, while the Mustangs are 0-3 on the season.
The NMMI Colts will play the Huskies of Hope Christian High School on the road this Saturday. The Colts are currently 4-2 on the season and the Huskies are 2-3 with one tie against Hatch Valley.
Dexter will not be playing football this week. On Oct. 8, the Demons will be on the road against Hope Christian. The Demons defeated the Cobre Indians in a tribute game for the late Justus Sanders last week and the Huskies will be coming off their game against NMMI.
The Hagerman Bobcats will face the Cardinals at Eunice High School. Hagerman started off strong in their first two home games but have dropped four straight. For Eunice, the Cardinals lost their first game against Raton but won their last four games.
