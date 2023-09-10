The Roswell High School varsity football team defeated the visiting Los Lunas Tigers on Friday night at the Wool Bowl with a final score of 34-7.

The Coyotes took the game 35-23 the last time the two teams faced. This time around, the Tigers could not get past the stout Coyotes defense nor stop Roswell’s offense. In the first quarter, the two teams could not score on each other for 11 minutes but Roswell had the momentum.