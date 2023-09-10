The Roswell High School varsity football team defeated the visiting Los Lunas Tigers on Friday night at the Wool Bowl with a final score of 34-7.
The Coyotes took the game 35-23 the last time the two teams faced. This time around, the Tigers could not get past the stout Coyotes defense nor stop Roswell’s offense. In the first quarter, the two teams could not score on each other for 11 minutes but Roswell had the momentum.
Roswell junior Keegan Nichols got a pick early and the Coyotes caused a fumble on the defensive and after a timeout call, senior fullback Bryce Sanchez got the first touchdown of the night. The Coyotes held the Tigers scoreless through the half and turned their defense into offense with a near pick-six from senior cornerback Wesley Gallegos, who drove it to the Los Lunas’ 20-yard line.
“The offensive line played well tonight, I mean, I don’t get those touchdowns without the O-line manning the block,” Sanchez said regarding his two rushing touchdowns against Los Lunas. “Our defense is sound, well-coached and disciplined. We got good leaders and physical DBs. That’s what makes those picks happen.”
After the first, Sanchez finished the play from Gallegos’ interception to push the Coyotes’ lead to 12-0. The Coyotes continued their assault in the third at to put up 15 points from senior tight end Malachi Mitchell's touchdown with two and a connection from senior quarterback Manny Fuentez and Peyton Kennard to push their lead to 27.
Los Lunas scored after the half with a runaway touchdown to get six and then some. The touchdown came from Tiger senior Damacio Kaneshiro pass to senior receiver Fabian Trujillo. However, the Coyotes continued to shut them down in the fourth quarter and kept them scoreless to close the game out.
After this victory, the Coyotes will go on the road to play the Carlsbad Cavemen next Friday. Roswell varsity football coach Jeff Lynn said they expect Carlsbad to be another tough ground-and-pound team.
“We played well on all three phases,” Lynn said. “We picked up on those adjustments in the second half. For our offense to score on a 10-12 play drive and our defense to get the three and out, I am proud of the way they played. Los Lunas’ fronts are rough and have really skilled kids. We gave up a play but to hold that Tigers team to seven points is an outstanding defensive effort.”