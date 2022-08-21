The Roswell High School varsity football team defeated the Lovington High School Wildcats Friday night in their home opener at the Wool Bowl, with a final score of 69-29.
The Coyotes had a rocky start, giving up a touchdown to the Wildcats early in the first quarter, on a blocked punt, but once Roswell took the lead they never looked back.
“It was a rough start. I could not have drawn it any worse,” Coyotes football head coach Jeff Lynn said.
Roswell had an avalanche of four touchdowns by the end of the first quarter, three in the second quarter, two in the third and one more in the fourth.
Roswell junior wide receiver Jordan Weathersby, junior fullback Bryce Sanchez, senior slot receiver Sebastian Mendoza and senior Christian Hernandez scored two touchdowns each. Senior slot back Miguel Garcia and junior cornerback Jovanni Apodaca scored one each.
Defensively, Roswell allowed a couple of open passes in the first two quarters but shut Lovington’s possessions down for most of the game, holding the Wildcats to 11 first downs compared to the Coyotes' 22.
“They run a different front than what I prepared for, so we were figuring that out, then we have the blocked punt. You worry about special teams in your first game because you can’t really practice those live, so that was an issue but then they settled in,” Lynn said. “I thought they made the adjustments we needed to make on the sideline and exploded in that second half.
"We didn’t get a first down in our first two possessions and then you score 50 points in the first half," he said. "I mean, that’s getting it done. I’m excited about what’s going to happen from here on out.”
The 1-0 Coyotes now prepare for a week-two game at Santa Fe. That road contest is set for Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
