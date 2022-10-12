The Pecos Valley Invitational Cross-Country event published its results from last Friday, when dozens of student-athletes ran a course at the Cielo Grande Recreation Center.
Due to multiple cross-country events happening all over New Mexico, the Pecos Valley Invitational is smaller than the New Mexico Military Institute Invitational in terms of school participation. Four schools participated in the Enchanted Hills course in total.
"Overall, the courses went pretty well," Roswell cross country head coach Gabriel Vidal said. "Smaller numbers means we have a bit more flexibility, so we have been able to do things like certain races."
For the Boys Varsity, junior Gerardo Mendoza from Hagerman High School posted the fastest time and took first with a total time of 17:48; second went to sophomore Rylan Sarracino from Roswell with a time of 18:42; third went to senior Jonathan Smith of Goddard High School, 19:10; fourth place went to Gateway Christian School sophomore Wate Finch, with 19:11; fifth place went to senior Bryan Barajas from GHS with a time of 19:12; and sixth place went to sophomore Joshua Martinez of Roswell, with a time of 19:28.
"Right now we are really young," Hagerman cross country head coach Alex Morales said. "We have four eighth-graders on varsity. Right now, we are trying to get miles under their legs and get them prepared. They have been working hard and we're slowly chipping away."
In the Girls Varsity results, Gateway junior Emily Martin and freshman Kallie Wigley took first and second, respectively, with run times of 22:39 and 22:52; third place went to Wileily Labori from Goddard with a 23:40 time; fourth went to sophomore Starlena Boardman from Roswell with a run time of 24:05; and fifth and sixth went to NMMI juniors Marry Olvera and Arina Gancicova. Olvera posted a 25:11 run time and Gancicova posted a 25:19.
"It felt great," Emily Martin said. "It was painful but it was worth it at the end."
For the overall boys team scores, Roswell placed first with 40 points, next was Goddard with 69 points, and third went to Hagerman with 72 points.
Finally, the overall girls team scores were: Gateway Christian with 19 points, Roswell with 39, and Goddard with 79 points.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.