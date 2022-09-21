The Goddard girls varsity volleyball and soccer teams defeated Roswell in recent home games — 3-0 in volleyball and 1-0 in soccer.
Volleyball
Thursday, the Rockets volleyball team played the Coyotes in front of a roaring crowd at Goddard’s Ground Zero.
The first set was a near deadlock between the crosstown rivals but Goddard was able to get through Roswell, 25-22.
“It was a battle,” Rockets head coach Dewayne Roberts said. “They were up by four or five points. We caught up and we’d trade rallies back and forth.
"We got on a rotation. Mireya Armendariz went back to our service line and she served 10-12 in a row, so that brought us back and pushed us ahead. That was a huge momentum builder for us and we just kept that momentum and energy all the way through sets two and three.”
The next two sets were identical to the detriment of the Coyotes, both ending with set scores of 25-17. The Coyotes made costly errors and could not find an answer against senior middle blocker Sophia Valdez’s 20 kills.
“I think all the energy that we brought as a team,” Valdez said. “We all play up when there is more energy in the team, that’s what helped me a lot.”
Goddard is currently 5-1 on the season, defeating Gadsden Saturday to extend their streak to four games. They were set to play Clovis as this article was being written.
Despite the loss to Goddard, Roswell is playing well with a record of 8-3. The Lady Coyotes will be playing the Artesia Bulldogs in their next home game.
Soccer
In soccer, Goddard was able to hold onto a one-goal lead against a tough Roswell team Saturday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex.
Both teams had lost their games prior to the crosstown matchup. Roswell suffered a 9-0 loss against a top-three New Mexico team in Las Cruces and Goddard lost three games, two against Clovis and one against Carlsbad.
The teams battled in the first half. Roswell had plenty of opportunities at Goddard’s goal but could not get their shots to go through the net. The Rockets defenders understood their assignments to keep Roswell’s main scorers at bay, forcing the Coyotes to beat them with other players.
Eventually, Goddard senior midfielder Mariana Perez got through the Roswell defense and shot a goal with three minutes left in the first half.
The Coyotes had a problem getting the lid off the goal in a few games during their season, costing them games against Los Lunas and Organ Mountain.
Rocket senior goalkeeper Lily Bowles anchored the Rockets defense and kept the Coyotes' shots from getting through. Bowles had 15 saves by the end of the game.
The second half gave the Coyotes more opportunities to score but their scorers could not capitalize on the chances, ending the game with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Rockets.
“I think we played really well,” Goddard senior defender Sophia Kang said. “We did a lot of talking and our defense is doing a lot. Sara and Clara work really well together. Our goalkeeper got a lot of saves. It was a great game we played overall against a tough opponent.”
Goddard is 4-6 on the season and will be at home against Socorro Thursday. Goddard faced Chaparral Tuesday — results were unavailable during production of this article.
For the Lady Coyotes, they faced Artesia at home Tuesday and will be hosting Hobbs at home next Tuesday. Results from the Artesia game will be posted in the next edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
