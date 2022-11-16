The Goddard High School varsity football team lost against the Deming Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships for Class 5A last Friday with a final score of 28-13.
Goddard and Deming met in September and Goddard got the win over the Wildcats in the regular season with a score of 28-13.
In this playoff matchup, the Rockets were up a touchdown in the second half but Deming overtook Goddard in the second half.
“They just outplayed us in the second half, so hat’s off to Deming,” Rockets football head coach Chris White said. “They came in, got momentum and we didn’t execute on any phase of the second half. They were the better team and congratulations to those guys.”
Despite their exit in the quarterfinals, White said he is proud of his kids for believing in the program.
“I’m proud of my kids and we have a super group of seniors,” White said. “We just fell short. It’s disappointing but I will always love and be proud of these kids. Our coaches worked hard. We finished the year where we don’t want to be but sometimes it happens. So, we’ll just move on and go to work.”
Goddard senior offensive linebacker Albert Montoya said that their bond is what he’ll take as a positive for the season.
“We’ve been working hard together for years,” Montoya said. “I’ve been working with the other seniors since we were freshmen. So, our bond just grew and got stronger over the years.”
Montoya said that he hopes and he and the other seniors provided the younger players the foundation to keep the program going.
“Hopefully we taught them well,” Montoya said. “Hopefully we taught them how to execute for the next few years, taught them responsibility, and hopefully just helped them out in general.”
Montoya, along with other seniors, is planning on going to college. He plans on going to Eastern New Mexico University to finish his general education and transfer to a four-year university. Montoya is currently undecided about his major.
The 2022-2023 Goddard High football team ended their season with a 6-5 record and 1-2 in district.
