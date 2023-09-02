Dexter's Kevin Villalobos gets the touchdown in the first quarter

Dexter senior quarterback Kevin Villalobos (15) scores a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 16-0.

 David Rocha Photo

The Dexter High School varsity football team defeated their neighbor the Hagerman Bobcats, in a blowout during the Battle of the Bridge on Friday at the Hagerman High School football field with a final score of 52-0.

Tags