The Dexter High School boys and girls basketball teams won their doubleheader games against visiting Cloudcroft High School Thursday night at the Dexter High School gym.
Dexter girls
The night started with the Lady Demons defeating the Lady Bears with a final score of 60-28.
The Cloudcroft girls did not stand a chance against the Lady Demons as the Dexter girls held them to four points in the first quarter while scoring 16 points. Cloudcroft did cut down the Demons’ lead by 11 by the end of the half but the Dexter would extend their lead in the second half.
The Lady Demons’ defense pressed Cloudcroft into making mistakes and induced plenty of turnovers to give Dexter extra possessions. The Dexter girls also crashed the glass and dominated the game regarding rebounds.
Despite Dexter’s defense creating more opportunities, Dexter girls basketball head coach Arthur Cobos said they need to execute on those generated chances.
“The main issue here is reps,” Cobos said. “None of them are basketball players that play all summer. They’re athletes that play every sport. When we come, every season is a new one. We don’t play year-round on travel teams. We are not basketball players; we are athletes. We just need to get the easy shots and not settle for hurry-up shots.”
Dexter sophomores Alexa Miramontes and Nalani Cobos scored ten and 14 points, respectively.
With the victory over Cloudcroft, the Lady Demons are currently 2-1 on the season and will play the Melrose Buffaloes on Dec. 15 in Capitan at the Smokey Bear Tournament.
Dexter boys
The second game was the Dexter boys, and they defeated Cloudcroft, 74-36, in their home opener after four games on the road. Dexter boys basketball head coach Adam Herrera said this is a game the Demons needed to win.
The Dexter boys have lost three games in a row against Hot Springs, Cobre and their neighbor, the Hagerman Bobcats.
“We lost a couple of close ones that should’ve gone our way, but they didn’t, unfortunately,” Herrera said. “We’ve been working on a new press. When it’s working, it’s working; when it’s not, it’s not. That’s what’s been getting us in trouble. The press helped, and it got us going early. We got our three-ball going early because at Hagerman, we were 2-29, and we only lost by seven. Tonight, our defense got us the ball back, the crowd, and being at home where we feel comfortable had a lot to do with (this win).”
The Demons played with a sense of urgency in this game against Cloudcroft. Senior Brandon Calderon, eighth-grader CJ Granados and junior Julian Sanchez each scored in double digits, combining for 42 points.
Dexter will continue their home stint against the Lovington Wildcats on Tuesday before returning to the road to face Melrose Dec. 15 in Capitan at the Smokey Bear Tournament. The Demons are 2-3 this season.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
