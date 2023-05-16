Dexter’s senior shooting guard Manuel Noriega signed his letter of intent to play basketball for York University on Friday at Dexter High School’s Lewis Gym.
York University is a Christian college and Noriega will be playing for the Panthers basketball team. Noriega wants to become a pastor due to his devotion to his religion. Noriega said that he is excited to pursue his passion and further his relationship with God through his studies.
“When I started to take my relationship with God, that’s when I decided to take on ministry,” Noriega said. “I just felt like God spoke to me and that’s what I meant to do in life. I expect college life to be different, fast-paced and more time-consuming, which is a good thing.”
Noriega is joined by family, friends and his head coach for Dexter High basketball Adam Herrera.
“I hope he continues to approach the game with determination and energy,” Herrera said. “That’s what got him to this point. He works hard every single day. He’s a great kid, very coachable. It’s the little things that got him this opportunity. He’s always willing to do what it takes, high energy. He was never the guy that is about me but us.”
Daisy Munoz, a Dexter senior and friend of Noriega, said that it was not an easy choice for Noriega.
“I know it was a hard decision for him because he had a lot of options,” Munoz said. “York is perfect because not only will he follow his basketball career, but he’s also doing God’s will, which is what he wanted. As long as he has God in his mind, he cannot fail. That’s the only advice I can give him.”