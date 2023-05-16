Dexter senior Manuel Noriega with his family during his signing

Dexter's senior guard Manuel Noriega (13) signs to play basketball for Nebraska's York University and pursue a degree in ministry to become a pastor. Along with Noriega is his aunt Idalia Lerma (left) and his mother Azucena Noriega (right)

 By Blynn Beltran

Dexter’s senior shooting guard Manuel Noriega signed his letter of intent to play basketball for York University on Friday at Dexter High School’s Lewis Gym.

York University is a Christian college and Noriega will be playing for the Panthers basketball team. Noriega wants to become a pastor due to his devotion to his religion. Noriega said that he is excited to pursue his passion and further his relationship with God through his studies.