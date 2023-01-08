Dexter's new football head coach Sonny Duran

New Dexter football head coach Sonny Duran during an offseason workout with Demon student-athletes on Dec. 7. Duran coached multiple sports for the Dexter High School program and is set to lead the Demons further in the 2023 season.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Dexter High School has hired former varsity softball head coach Sonny Duran as their new head football coach for the 2023 season.

“I have been playing football since I was six and I played it until I was about 22 years old,” Duran said.