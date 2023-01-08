Dexter High School has hired former varsity softball head coach Sonny Duran as their new head football coach for the 2023 season.
“I have been playing football since I was six and I played it until I was about 22 years old,” Duran said.
Duran is a Dexter native and played football for the Dexter High School Demons all four years he was there. Former New Mexico Military Institute Broncos football head coach and now Roswell High School varsity football head coach Jeff Lynn recruited Duran to play for the Broncos.
“This is what I love to do so of course, I accepted the opportunity not knowing where it would lead me,” Duran said.
In his second year, he was coached by Josh Lynn, who is now the head coach of the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers of Division II. Josh Lynn took the head coach job at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales and Duran followed with him.
The Demons previous coach was Arturo Duran, Sonny’s uncle, and Sonny said that Arturo helped him get his foot in the door.
“I just want to thank my uncle for putting me in this position where I can grow,” Duran said. “I graduated from Eastern and came straight to Dexter as a volunteer coach in 2014, and since then, I’ve been slowly climbing the ladder and getting better as a coach. When I was a volunteer coach that one year, he was the one that got me in the program. Football is what I love to do and he put me in a position where I’m at right now. I could not be more excited about this opportunity. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be in this position right now.”
Duran also coached basketball for two years and softball for four years at Dexter High School and he said that his experience on coaching multiple programs will help him work athletes on an individual level.
“My plan in January is to work with kids individually,” Duran said. “There is a lot of one-on-one time with those athletes. I hope to continue the legacy of Dexter through my dedication and commitment. My biggest goal right now is doing what is best for the kids.”
Duran said that starting in January, the Dexter offseason workouts will officially begin. Duran said the kids love to work and he is there to indulge that desire.
“I told the kids, ‘With us starting in January, they are going to get my 110% percent and nothing else,’” Duran said. “If they reciprocate and continue that hard work, there’s no option but to get better.”
Dexter athletic director Joseph Manzanares said that the time is right to make the change for the program.
“After evaluating the program over the last couple of years, the decision was made to go a different route,” Manzanares said. “I take nothing away from what coach Archie Duran did. He was dedicated to Dexter, played here and coached here for many years, but the time was right. During the interview process, Coach Sonny said two things that stand out and it was the growth and development of the athletes, not only during practice or the field, but also academically and in life.”
Dexter football defensive coordinator Evan Navarez has worked with coaches Sonny Duran and Archie Duran. He said that he can see Sonny Duran adding to what’s already been built into the program.
“The transition should be smooth because he was born and raised here, the community is comfortable with him, and we’re behind him,” Navarez said. “I myself am a Dexter grad. I’m going to help anyway I can and I’m very excited for him.”
Dexter sophomore running back Kaesn George said that they had a good connection with Duran, making the transition easier for the athletes he’s now coaching.
“Obviously, I hope he does more for the program but we already have a good relationship with coach Sonny,” George said. “We already have a good foundation and I know he’s going to change some stuff up.”
Dexter junior wide receiver Kevin Villalobos agreed with George’s statement and said that he has a lot of experience with the Dexter program.
“He lived and grew up in our city,” Villalobos said. “He knows what he’s doing. We have a lot of young players and I felt like this past year was a learning phase. This year, I know we are going to be better.”
