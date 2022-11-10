The Dexter High School Varsity Football team lost against the visiting Cobre Indians with a final score of 35-22 last Saturday at the Dexter High Football Field.
The Demons got off to a good start against the Indians by going up 6-0 in the first half, but Cobre took the lead right back by scoring a touchdown on a long third down.
Before the half, Dexter snatched the lead back to 14-7 by the end of the first half but Cobre dismantled that cushion to make it 14-14, ultimately winning the game at 35-22.
Demons football head coach Arturo Duran said the team made “crucial mistakes” in the second half that led to the Indians leading by 13 points.
“The main thing that I believe happened in that game is that we showed our youth,” Duran said. “We have a bunch of freshman and sophomore starting, we made some crucial mistakes, Cobre was able to capitalize, and take the lead.”
Despite their lack of experience, the Demons turned things around towards the latter half of the season, winning four of their last five games.
“Our boys did great,” Duran said. “For the youth that we have, they did awesomely. They worked hard and improved a lot, especially toward the end of the season until now. As I said, we just made a lot of crucial mistakes in the second half that were just hard to overcome.”
Duran said that the team will continue to work this off-season to prepare for next year.
“I like our future because these kids work hard in the weight room,” Duran said. “We’ll continue to teach them the whole game, make them comprehend different scenarios that they face or will face in the game, ultimately making them better as a team.”
With a win against the Demons, Cobre moves on to face the Warriors at Socorro High School on Friday in a Class 3A quarterfinal. The Demons ended their 2022-2023 season with a 5-6 overall record and a 3-1 record in district play.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.