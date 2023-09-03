The Dexter High School varsity football team defeated the Hagerman Bobcats by mercy rule at halftime 52-0 during the Battle of the Bridges on Friday at the Hagerman High School football field.
The Demons had a solid start to the season at home with a blowout win against Cloudcroft and a 40-27 win against West Las Vegas. The Bobcats had a rougher start with a blowout win against Capitan but lost on the road against Mescalero Apache 28-0.
In this game, Dexter took the game and ran away with it, scoring 32 in the first quarter and 20 before the half ended, evoking the mercy rule. Dexter football head coach Sunny Duran said he made sure they improved on the week before.
Demon’s senior quarterback Kevin Villalobos, completed all six passing attempts with 133 yards and a touchdown. Villalobos also rushed for 28 yards. Demon’s junior receiver Omar Loya had 22 rushing and 98 receiving yards on three receptions and a touchdown. Demon’s junior Julian Manzanares rushed for a 60-yard touchdown and a pick-six.
“I was super proud on how we played and all week long we emphasized getting better at what we do,” Duran said. “We made sure we don’t get caught up by the rivalry and let that get to our heads.”
Hagerman Bobcat varsity football head coach Paul Lopez said he felt the loss, especially after two blowouts, but that is how life is.
“We just have to keep fighting,” Lopez said. “It’s tough to go up against a bigger school, seeing 50 kids get off the bus and we only got 20. It’s intimidating. All we could do out there is play football. We’ve already been through some challenges this season losing our quarterback and kids not wanting to play this year. So, it’s just us. I reminded them that they can only play 11 at a time.”
Lopez inherited the Hagerman football program last year but struggled to get kids to buy into the program. Lopez said coach Duran was very supportive of him during his transition to Hagerman Duran said things will be better for the Bobcats and believes in coach Lopez turning the season around.
“I know coach Lopez has a good heart, hat’s off to them. It’s a process and it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s a struggle but I know he’s taking it day by day. They just got to keep truckin’ and I know coach Lopez will do the program right,” Duran said.
Next Friday, the Hagerman Bobcats will travel to Roswell and play the New Mexico Military Institute Colts while the Demons will travel to Jal to play the Panthers.