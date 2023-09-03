The Dexter High School varsity football team defeated the Hagerman Bobcats by mercy rule at halftime 52-0 during the Battle of the Bridges on Friday at the Hagerman High School football field.

The Demons had a solid start to the season at home with a blowout win against Cloudcroft and a 40-27 win against West Las Vegas. The Bobcats had a rougher start with a blowout win against Capitan but lost on the road against Mescalero Apache 28-0.