Dexter High School athlete and valedictorian Nayeli Cobos accepted an offer to run track for Western New Mexico University in Silver City.
Cobos is a multi-sport athlete and played for multiple coaches, including her father, Dexter basketball head coach Arthur Cobos. Nayeli participated in basketball, softball, track, volleyball and golf.
WNMU head coach Macario Campos approached Cobos with an offer in the spring of 2022.
Cobos set the fastest time in the 100-meter and the 200-meter dash for the Dexter Demons at the 2022 New Mexico Activities Association State Track & Field Championships in May.
“He came up to me after my 200-meter race, I believe,” Cobos said. “I just stayed in touch with him. He took me on a campus visit, then offered me the scholarship.”
Cobos said that the offer would help her financially.
“I enjoyed running track in high school and I didn’t really want my talent to go to waste,” Cobos said. “I figured I would try it out and see how it goes.”
Western New Mexico University is a Division 2 school in the Lone Star Conference. Cobos said she did not want to attend a larger school due to the student-professor ratio.
Cobos said, “It’s an outstanding school ... This is one of the best teaching schools in New Mexico, and that kind of made my decision. Their kinesiology program here is outstanding.”
Cobos is going for a kinesiology major and started her training under the WNMU Mustangs Track & Field program. She hopes to use her degree to become an occupational therapist.
“I’m hoping to get into occupational therapy and hopefully work in the school system after I get my degree,” Cobos said.
Cobos said she would like to thank her parents, family members and her high school coaches for supporting her throughout her high school career.
“It took me a really long time to decide where I wanted to go to college, and I know that my parents are getting a little scared,” Cobos said. “They were patient with me and my decision on where I wanted to go. I would like to thank my coaches, my dad, Sonny Duran, my cousins Bobby and Bill Cobos, and Anna Chaney of course.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.