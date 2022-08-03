Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell held its first Splash and Dash event, where kids and adults competed in both swimming and running last Saturday.
Proceeds and donations benefited Harvest Ministries of Roswell.
Dylan Densmore took first place. Maddox Tidmore took second place, and third went to Elias Duran in the Boys 10 & Under division. For the Girls 10 & Under, Hattie Tidmore took first place, Sophie Valdez was second and Carlette Fox was third.
In the 11-16 age group, Roslyn Densmore was first for the girls, followed by Allison Christensen-Adajar in second, and third place went to Arianna Christensen-Adajar. For the boys, Alex Christensen-Adajar placed first, followed by Elian Matthew Baltazar, and third place went to Connor Densmore.
One of the competitor’s parents, Aleace Amador, said she was excited to see her daughter Sophia participate in the event. Sophia Amador placed fourth in the 11-16 age group.
“Oh, I was excited. It was her first time coming to an event like this,” Amador said. “She likes sports and she likes to compete in athletic activities, so I was excited to see her in this community event.”
Adult competitors competed in the “Wunce Wuz” division. For the women, it was Anne Densmore and Ann Crawford who took first and second, respectively. For the men, Matthew Densmore and Calvin Junker took first and second.
The Densmore family, originally from Colorado, all competed in the event. Matthew, his wife Anne, and their kids Roslyn, Connor and Dylan placed at least third in the Splash and Dash.
“I think it was a great event,” Matthew Densmore said. “It was obviously well planned, the facilities are wonderful, the work that the team put in to get the course set up, all the gopher holes filled. You couldn’t ask for anything better.
Gateway Christian School track coach Perry Toles is one of the organizers of the event and he believes it is much needed for the community, especially for the younger generation.
“I think the event went well,” Toles said. “There hasn’t been an event strictly for the kids since the Super Kids Triathlon, and that ended when Cahoon Pool was closed.” The Cahoon Swimming Pool was decommissioned in 2016 due to major damage and the demolition of the pool began in 2019.
“We just needed to prime the pump,” Toles said. “It’s the first year and I’m very pleased. We had two dozen sign-ups and everybody had fun. I think we are going to double this next year.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.