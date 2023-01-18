The 54th annual John Reid Basketball tournament concluded Saturday with the Eunice Cardinals defeating the Cobre Indians with a final score of 44-35.

The tournament started on Thursday with Eunice beating the Hagerman Bobcats with a final score of 67-49. The Jal Panthers went against the New Mexico Military Institute Colts and won with a score of 53-32. The third game went to Cobre High School, who defeated the Loving Falcons, 53-38. The fourth and final game of the night went to Dexter after defeating the Cloudcroft Bears in their second meeting of the season with a score of 56-44.