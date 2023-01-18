The 54th annual John Reid Basketball tournament concluded Saturday with the Eunice Cardinals defeating the Cobre Indians with a final score of 44-35.
The tournament started on Thursday with Eunice beating the Hagerman Bobcats with a final score of 67-49. The Jal Panthers went against the New Mexico Military Institute Colts and won with a score of 53-32. The third game went to Cobre High School, who defeated the Loving Falcons, 53-38. The fourth and final game of the night went to Dexter after defeating the Cloudcroft Bears in their second meeting of the season with a score of 56-44.
Friday started with the consolation rounds and the Bobcats snuck past the Colts in the first game with a final score of 55-53. Loving followed Hagerman to the consolation championship after defeating Cloudcroft, 65-53.
Eunice edged out Jal with a final score of 48-47 and Cobre followed by defeating Dexter 51-34 in the winner’s bracket.
On Saturday, the Colts took down the Bears to take seventh in the tournament with a final score of 51-34. The game was followed by Hagerman’s win over the Loving Falcons with a final score of 46-40 to take fifth place in the tournament.
On the winner’s bracket, the Jal Panthers took third place from the Demons with a final score of 57-38, leaving Dexter in fourth place. Finally, the Cobre Indians and the Eunice Cardinals duked it out and Eunice took the 54th annual John Reid Tournament trophy, 44-35.
