The Nancy Lopez Golf Course held its first annual Roswell Honda Classic Charity Golf Tournament where $25,000 was awarded to the Kiwanis Club of Roswell Foundation on April 23.

“We worked on the tournament for the last three months,” Krumland Auto Group Marketing Director Staci Vandewart Lehman said. Lehman and her team helped to organize the charity tournament. “We put together a great team and it’s really helpful when you have Kiwanis who are dedicated volunteers that really care for the cause because they help execute everything, the fundraisers, the sponsorships and things like that. It really did take a team and I think we have an amazing one.”