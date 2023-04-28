The Nancy Lopez Golf Course held its first annual Roswell Honda Classic Charity Golf Tournament where $25,000 was awarded to the Kiwanis Club of Roswell Foundation on April 23.
“We worked on the tournament for the last three months,” Krumland Auto Group Marketing Director Staci Vandewart Lehman said. Lehman and her team helped to organize the charity tournament. “We put together a great team and it’s really helpful when you have Kiwanis who are dedicated volunteers that really care for the cause because they help execute everything, the fundraisers, the sponsorships and things like that. It really did take a team and I think we have an amazing one.”
Lehman is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Roswell and personally thanked Lidia Romero and Destiny Gutierrez-Reynolds at Roswell Honda for helping her organize the charity event.
The Roswell Honda Classic is a two-day event that brought in over 150 participants and over 40 teams. The organizers and numerous corporate sponsors aims to help the Kiwanis Club of Roswell finish building an all-inclusive park behind the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center in West College. Kiwanis Club of Roswell President Ron Lethgo explains how this project came to be.
“We got legislative appropriations through one of our member, Representative Greg Nigbert, to build a park. This park is a park for all kids, but it’s specifically designed for kids who are in the Autism spectrum. In the past three to four years we have taken all of our revenue from our fundraising activities to and put it towards our all-inclusive park,” Lethgo said. “This event came in at just the right time because cost had been going up. This funding will help us complete that park and any funds left over will be used to build our treasury back up to support other youth activities throughout the community of Roswell.”
The Kiwanis Club of Roswell is a non-profit organization that supports the community by raising money for food drives, scholarships, getting high school students to volunteer with their “Key Club” program and building playgrounds. The club also sponsors their Circle K International branch at the Eastern New Mexico University which is a collegiate service group.
"It was a great event, the course is closed for this tournament but it's a great time," Nancy Lopez Golf Course golf pro Eric Chavez said. "This is an annual thing. Next year, we will have another meeting to decide which charity to benefit.”