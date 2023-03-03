Roswell's Matthew Avitia during a 405 deadlift attempt

Roswell High's Matthew Avitia deadlifting 405 pounds during the first New Mexico Activities Association sanctioned powerlifting meet on Feb. 26 at the Roswell High School main gym. Avitia tied with fellow Coyote Damian Quezada with 1005 total weight lifted in the 181-pound weight class.

 Aaron Payne Photo

Roswell High School hosted the first powerlifting meet sanctioned by the New Mexico Activities Association on Saturday at the RHS main gym.

Roswell placed first overall out of four schools with both boys and girls varsity earning the most points. Legacy Academy, Goddard and Cloudcroft participated in the meet. Legacy’s boys placed second and their girl's varsity placed third. Goddard’s varsity girls placed second and varsity boys placed third. Cloudcroft placed fourth overall in both varsity teams for boys and girls.