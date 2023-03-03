Roswell High School hosted the first powerlifting meet sanctioned by the New Mexico Activities Association on Saturday at the RHS main gym.
Roswell placed first overall out of four schools with both boys and girls varsity earning the most points. Legacy Academy, Goddard and Cloudcroft participated in the meet. Legacy’s boys placed second and their girl's varsity placed third. Goddard’s varsity girls placed second and varsity boys placed third. Cloudcroft placed fourth overall in both varsity teams for boys and girls.
The total weight lifted combines three major lifts: Bench press, deadlift and squat. Roswell High School’s head coach Aaron Payne said the powerlifting meet went well and moving to two platforms instead of one cut some downtime for the athletes.
“After moving to two platforms, we got wrapped up at about 4:30 that afternoon,” Payne said. “The other schools were happy that we were able to do that. It went smoothly. I want to thank my wife Jessie Payne, who manned the scorer's table and entered the data. As for the athletes, they all did very well. This is just a varsity meet and unfortunately, our B-lifters didn’t get to compete. But they are all there helping with spotting and loading. It was just a really good day of powerlifting.”
Eight boys placed first for Roswell in eight different weight classes. Matthew Castillo in the 114-point weight class placed first with 755 total weights lifted; Christian Hernandez in the 148 with a 1040-pound total; Luis Godoy in the 165 with 920 weight total; Damien Quezada in the 181 with a 1005 weight total; Alex Martinez in the 198 with a 905 weight total; Javier Garcia in the 220 with a 1015 total; Noah Lynn in the 242 lifted 955; Finally, Jesus Campos in the 308 placed first with a 995 total.
For the Roswell girls, Navaeh Barraza placed first in the 132-pound weight class with a total lift of 444; Nayeli Olvera in the 165 placed first with a 580 total; Brissia Hernandez in the 198 with a total of 535.
Goddard Powerlifting head coach Eathyn Griffin said the powerlifting meet was a “whirlwind of new experiences” for himself and the athletes were all business. Several kids reached new personal records according to Griffin. Griffin said he felt lucky to be a part of something that did not exist a few years ago.
“Ultimately, they blew me away the way they competed,” Griffin said. “They showed up and they were on top of it. No one showed up tired or lazy, they showed up with energy. We’re all nervous since this is our first time doing this. They calmed down and once they got lifting, it just melted down to lifting heavy circles and got after it.”
For the Goddard boys, Isaac Perez placed first in the 132-pound weight class with 680 and behind him was Ben Hester with 580, placing second in the same weight class. Freddy Nasaralla in the 220 placed second with 820.
For the Goddard girls, five lifters placed second or better. Yaretzi Palma in the 148-pound weight class placed first with 585; Karlee Patterson in the 181 placed first with a 480 total; and Emily Madrid-Kane placed first in the 220 with a 485 total.
Avery Chavez in the 132 and Elizabeth Chavez in the 198 placed second with 425 and 515 totals respectively.
“The kids are lifting heavier than they ever had in the weight room,” Griffin said. “I have kids that competed and figured out that this is something that they can do, that they could keep up and belong in the weight room and on to the platform. Seeing the kids’ confidence and competitiveness creep out after weeks of training is super awesome.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
