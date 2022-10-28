The Goddard and Roswell High School Varsity football teams are playing against each other for tonight’s feature game at the Wool Bowl to get a better spot in the state tournament.
So far, both teams are 1-1 in the district after Roswell High defeated Mayfield on the road and Goddard lost at home against Artesia.
Over at Dexter, the Demons are set to play Ruidoso for their final district game against the Warriors. The Demons have played well in their district, beating New Mexico Military Institute and Hope Christian academy in their last two games. Still, the Warriors are there with them, currently 3-0 in district play.
In Hagerman, the Bobcats are hosting Loving for their final district match-up of the season. The Bobcats have suffered since the team got struck by injuries across their roster. Hagerman has lost seven-straight games since September, going 2-7 in the regular season.
Bobcats Football head coach Paul Lopez said this after their loss against Texico.
"We're playing banged up," Lopez said. "We don't have an identity on offense. We got a throwing and running quarterback, and we are still trying to find that identity."
Over at Gateway Christian School, the Warriors are hosting the Roadrunners of the New Mexico School for the Deaf. Gateway is undefeated record this season, including four district wins.
For the Colts, NMMI is going to Tucumcari to play the Rattlers for their final district game. The Colts are struggling through the district, dropping their games against Dexter, Hope Christian, and Ruidoso. This is a must-win game if the Colts want to end their season with an even record at 5-5.
For Junior College Football, the NMMI Broncos are going on the road to play Trinity Valley Community College this Saturday for TVCC’s homecoming game. The Broncos have regained their momentum after a stumble at Tyler Junior College, defeating Cisco College and Northeastern Oklahoma. The Broncos are currently 7-1 for the season.