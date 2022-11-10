The 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships is ramping up starting today and Saturday with three teams playing in Roswell.

Today, the Gateway Warriors are playing their championship game against Mountainair. Both teams remain undefeated in their season but only one can take the state championship. After defeating the Dora Coyotes, Warriors head coach Shaun Wigley said that they could not celebrate their state championship victory against Ramah last year due to the passing of Roswell sports legend Mickey Reeves.