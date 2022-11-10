The 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships is ramping up starting today and Saturday with three teams playing in Roswell.
Today, the Gateway Warriors are playing their championship game against Mountainair. Both teams remain undefeated in their season but only one can take the state championship. After defeating the Dora Coyotes, Warriors head coach Shaun Wigley said that they could not celebrate their state championship victory against Ramah last year due to the passing of Roswell sports legend Mickey Reeves.
“It’s been a little heavy on our hearts,” coach Wigley said after their semifinal win against Dora last week. “To get the win, I just know Mick will be proud, I know we’re doing things the right way and I just want to celebrate. Last year, we won a state championship and I couldn’t celebrate ‘cause we lost Mick. To be honest, we just never celebrated it for real because it is a hard thing to get over. So, I’m going to celebrate every win and celebrate these guys. One of the seniors is my son, so it’s my last chance to coach him and the last game of the season. So, I’m just trying to embrace the moment.”
On the same day, the Goddard Rockets are hosting the Deming Wildcats for their state quarterfinals matchup at the Roswell Wool Bowl. The game starts at 6 p.m. The Rockets had a regular season record of 6-4, but struggled in district play against Artesia and their crosstown rival, Roswell High.
For Deming, the Wildcats are 7-4 in the season and 3-0 in district play. In those three district games, the Wildcats had a combined score of 93 and allowed only 12 points in total. The Rockets got the upper hand against Deming in their matchup earlier this season. Goddard won that game, 28-13.
For Saturday’s game, the Roswell High Coyotes are hosting the Gadsden Panthers at the Wool Bowl at 1 p.m. The Coyotes are 8-2 on the season and played well in district with a 2-1 record. Roswell is ranked as a top ten team in the state of New Mexico and ranked second in Class 5A.
Meanwhile, Gadsden had a losing record early in the season but turned it around just in time for district play, winning four of their last five games and going 2-1 in their district.
