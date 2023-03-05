Shelby Forchtner takes it all in before her team’s final match of the 2022 season

Bronco volleyball head coach Shelby Forchtner takes it all in before her team’s final match of the 2022 season on Nov. 19 in West Plains, Missouri. The Roswell native and 17-year head coach at the Institute was recently selected to serve as the two-year college representative on the American Volleyball Coaches Association board of directors.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

New Mexico Military Institute Broncos head coach Shelby Forchtner was recently selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as the new Two-Year College representative on the AVCA Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to be asked to represent the two-year colleges for the AVCA," Forchtner said. "I'm looking forward to doing my part to help our community of coaches."