Former Bronco head football coach Joe Forchtner has been selected for induction into the NJCAA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“Honestly, I don’t know how it feels. It kind of left me speechless once I thought about it for a minute,” Forchtner said. “It’s awesome and it’s kind of overwhelming, because it’s a forever thing. Glory to God.”
Forchtner joined the NMMI football staff in 2006 as the linebackers and defensive line coach. He served as defensive coordinator from 2010-11 and was promoted to head coach in 2012. From 2012 to his final year as head coach in the spring season of 2021, Forchtner accomplished six winning seasons with five postseason appearances.
During his time at NMMI, Forchtner coached one first-team All-American, three second-teamers and four honorable mentions players; 19 first-team all-conference players and 16 second-teamers. The Institute has placed up to 30 players at four-year schools each year since 2006. One of Forchtner’s players was drafted by the NFL and 10 have signed with the Canadian Football League.
For Forchtner, the best statistic during his time as coach was 53 academic All-Americans.
Forchtner said he tried extremely hard to win every game, but cared more about developing players and preparing them for their adult lives.
“I tried really hard to show the players what it meant to be a Christian man,” he said. “Being a Christian doesn’t mean being soft. A Christian man could be flawed, strong, aggressive, someone who made mistakes, but was also loving and caring, loved God no matter what and gave Him all the glory. And not just when thing were good.”
Forchtner stepped down from his head coaching duties in June 2021 certain that the upcoming season would be special.
“I knew what I was leaving and I knew that I was leaving my staff and the program in a situation that couldn’t possibly be any better,” Forchtner said. “It was hard, but it was the right thing to do. That was a battle-tested group of sophomores. They’d experienced both success and disappointment and knew how hard it was to win. And they were freakishly athletic.”
Forchtner is still a staple at the Institute, serving as an assistant athletic director and associate professor of kinesiology. During the fall, he can be found roaming around Cahoon Armory gym during his wife Shelby Forchtner’s Bronco volleyball games. He is also director of the SF Sinclair Wool Bowl.
“I’m very happy doing what I’m doing right now, but I have no idea what God has planned for me,” he said. “I walk by faith, not by sight.”
Forchtner was nominated by friend and fellow coach Scott Strohmeier from Iowa Western. Strohmeier said he wanted Forchtner in the Hall because of his continued strong commitment and passion for NJCAA football.
“I met Joe in 2012 when we played NMMI in Colorado,” Strohmeier said. “We have become really good friends since. He was and still is a strong advocate for two-year college football. He ran his program the right way and was in the profession for all the right reasons. I was sad to see him step out of coaching because of who he is. The profession needs more Joe Forchtners.”
Four inductees will be honored this year, including Greg Croshaw, one of the most successful junior college football coaches in history. Forchtner will join fellow Broncos Zackary Bowman (2005, cornerback, inducted in 2020), Steve Zabel (1966, tight end, inducted 2019) and of course, famed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, who played for NMMI in 1960 and was the first Bronco inducted into the Hall in 2016.
“I nominated those three guys when I was an officer in the coaches association,” Forchtner said. “We had no one in the Hall of Fame before that and I think it’s important that people like that get recognized for their contributions to the sport.”
Forchtner’s wife Shelby, Bronco head volleyball coach, said her husband has taught her that caring about the kids is much more rewarding than the wins.
“We’re both extremely competitive people that want to win, but it’s more about the kids, their experience as a whole and giving them back to the community better than they were when we got them,” she said. “He was big on that. He did a lot of personal development with his players each year. He’d teach them to tie a tie, write a resume, balance a checkbook, things people might take for granted. It’s great that somebody outside of NMMI noticed his body of work.”
Forchtner said he’s honored to be recognized among his peers, but that it takes more than a head coach to have a successful career in football.
“I don’t feel like this is my award. The glory goes to God,” he said. “God put so many amazing people into my life – my wife, my kids, coaches, players, administrators – it’s all because of Him.”
