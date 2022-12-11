Joe Forchtner speaks during a banquet

HF Sinclair Wool Bowl director Joe Forchtner speaks during a banquet on Dec. 1 on the NMMI campus.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

Former Bronco head football coach Joe Forchtner has been selected for induction into the NJCAA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“Honestly, I don’t know how it feels. It kind of left me speechless once I thought about it for a minute,” Forchtner said. “It’s awesome and it’s kind of overwhelming, because it’s a forever thing. Glory to God.”