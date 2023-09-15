Game Pick of the Weekend

The Goddard High School football team are hosting the Piedra Vista Panthers tonight at the Wool Bowl at 7 p.m. The Rockets are 3-1 coming into this game while Piedra Vista have struggled to put up a win this season with an 0-4 record.
Goddard is looking to avenge a loss to Piedra Vista in Farmington last season. The Panthers won that game 47-29 on Sept. 16, 2022, en route to a Class 5A championship game appearance. The Rockets have not beaten Piedra Vista in the regular season since a 47-0 victory at the Wool Bowl on Sept. 5, 2014. The only other time Goddard has won a game vs the Panthers was in the 2019 Class 5A playoffs. The Rockets won 20-10 in a quarterfinal game on Nov. 16, 2019.