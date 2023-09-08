The Roswell High School varsity football team is set to face the Los Lunas Tigers tonight at the Wool Bowl at 7 p.m. The two teams are currently undefeated at 3-0. Last year, the Coyotes won the match-up with a final score of 35-23.
Even though Los Lunas is now in Class 6A, the game will be a rematch of the Class 5A state championship games in 2018 and 2019. Both games were won by Roswell. The 2018 game at the Wool Bowl was dominated by the Coyotes, who won 42-6 on Dec. 1, 2018. The 2019 game in Los Lunas was won with a Roswell defensive stand in the final minute of the game to preserve a 25-19 win on Nov. 30, 2019.