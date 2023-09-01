Game pick of the weekend

Goddard High School faces the Deming High School Wildcats at the Wool Bowl tonight, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Rockets are coming off a loss against Carlsbad on the road last Friday and have a record of 1-1. The Wildcats had an 8-5 record last year and are currently 2-0 this season after beating Organ Mountain 33-6. Friday night promises to be a great game at the Wool Bowl, which is also a rematch of a Class 5A quarterfinal game from last season. Goddard lost that game 28-13 on Nov. 11, 2022.