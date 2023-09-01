Game pick of the weekend

Goddard senior running back Jon Silva (3) rushes against the visiting Santa Teresa Warriors at their first game of the season Aug. 18.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Goddard High School faces the Deming High School Wildcats at the Wool Bowl tonight, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Rockets are coming off a loss against Carlsbad on the road last Friday and have a record of 1-1. The Wildcats had an 8-5 record last year and are currently 2-0 this season after beating Organ Mountain 33-6. Friday night promises to be a great game at the Wool Bowl, which is also a rematch of a Class 5A quarterfinal game from last season. Goddard lost that game 28-13 on Nov. 11, 2022.