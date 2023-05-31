The Gateway Christian School is hosting the Austin Warriors Basketball summer camp next week from June 6-8.
The Austin Warriors Basketball is a family-run and "Christ-centered" athletic organization based in Austin, Texas, run by Rick and Ruth Gentry.
The camp is coached by Austin Warriors Director and Lead Basketball Coach Rick Gentry and his son Brock Gentry. Coach "G" was a former Warrior and served as Gateway Christian's athletic director from 2000-2008. Gentry kept in touch with the Gateway athletic coaches and decided to cancel his June camp in Texas to have his very first camp here in Roswell.
"My heart has always been with Gateway," Gentry said. "I have a basketball program with 20 teams in Austin at the Dripping Springs area, playing AAU ball. It's been great, but my heart has always been to help the coaches and the kids at Gateway. Brock is coming with me to help and he hasn't been back since we left."
Gentry has been coaching young athletes for 28 years and started the Austin Warrior Basketball in 2015. As a coach, Gentry has won six state titles, 14 district titles, and one national title, among numerous accolades.
Austin Warrior's mission is to give young athletes the "opportunity to grow in an encouraging environment, help each player to reach their potential through basketball fundamentals, while teaching the overall attitude required to build a successful team, according to the Austin Warriors Basketball's mission statement.
The co-ed basketball camp is for young athletes from fourth-graders to high school seniors. For more information, see austinwarriorbasketball.com.
