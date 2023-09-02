Gateway's Ethaniel Wigley gets the first touchdown against Chesterton

Gateway junior Ethaniel Wigley (1) runs past Chesterton's Beckett Moya (7) on a 50-yeard return to give Gateway their first touchdown against the visiting Saints on Friday.

 Jonathan Bush Photo

The Gateway Christian School varsity football team defeated the visiting Chesterton Academy 54-0 on Friday at the Gateway Christian School football field.