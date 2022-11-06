The Gateway Christian varsity football team defeated the Dora Coyotes on Friday night at the Gateway Christian football field in a state semifinal game, 31-6.
Before this game, the Warriors defeated the New Mexico School for the Deaf, 61-8, in the quarterfinals. The Coyotes are the only team in Gateway’s district that scored more than 10 points against the Warriors.
In the first half, the Warriors jumped to a 12-point lead against Dora, but it was not the prettiest showing offensively. Gateway made some critical mistakes that cost them a touchdown at the end of the second quarter.
Defensively, the Warriors forced turnovers and fumbles to keep Gateway’s lead intact from start to finish.
Despite a touchdown from Dora’s Cole Kircher, Gateway’s offense adjusted to make the small plays, and the Warriors pushed their lead up to 25 with six minutes left on the clock, thanks to an interception by senior Jace Worley. Gateway would preserve this lead and end the game with a final score of 31-6.
“To be honest, we grew out there in the second half,” Gateway head coach Shaun Wigley said. “I think we were trying way too hard on the first half by trying to do everything perfectly. We had a lot of guys in different positions. Jace Worley played quarterback this week, and he’s usually playing running back. Hayden (Wigley) was still a little banged up from a couple of games ago, so hopefully we get him back where he’s supposed to be for Mountainair.”
Coach Wigley said they had three different position moves during Hayden Wigley’s injury.
“In six-man football, that’s a lot,” Wigley said. “We had a lot of growing pains in the first half. Again, we were trying to do too much. We were trying to score a touchdown every play instead of taking what they gave us and running the scheme. We settled down in the second half, got the dirty yards, and did what we were supposed to. The other stuff opened up and we were able to close it out.”
Worley, filling in for Hayden Wigley at quarterback, said that their offense played “a little tight” during the first half and agreed with coach Wigley that they were trying too much.
“We came out in the second half and played amazing,” Worley said. “The offense is still not great because of position switches, but our defense stopped them tonight.”
Gateway senior Elijah Perry praised the Dora program after the game and praised the Warrior’s defense for generating more opportunities for the Warrior’s offense.
“Our defense came out pretty heavy,” Perry said. “Last game we played Dora, they ran all over us. They got some big guys on that team and a good coach behind them. So, the defense pulled it through, we scored some on defense. Playing smart and making the right decision is what won us this game.”
With this win, the Warriors remain undefeated in both the regular season and district play. Gateway will move on to face the Mountainair Mustangs in the 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships on Nov. 12 for the six-man state championship. No. 2 Mountainair defeated No. 3 Elida on Friday night in the other semifinal game, 67-54.
“It should be a great game,” Coach Wigley said. “Two undefeated teams in six-man, you can’t draw it up any better. We are just looking forward to coming out. Getting to play for the state championship, that’s a blessing.”
This weekend was the anniversary of the late Gateway Warriors assistant coach Mickey Reeves, and coach Wigley said that the team would celebrate this game, win or lose, in Reeves’ honor. Reeves passed away during the Warriors state championship win against Ramah last year.
“It’s been a little heavy on our hearts,” coach Wigley said. “To get the win, I just know Mick will be proud, I know we’re doing things the right way, and I just want to celebrate. Last year, we won a state championship and I couldn’t celebrate ‘cause we lost Mick. To be honest, we just never celebrated it for real because it is a hard thing to get over. So, I’m going to celebrate every win and celebrate these guys. One of the seniors is my son, so it’s my last chance to coach him, and the last game of the season. So, I’m just trying to embrace the moment.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
