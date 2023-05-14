Gateway Christian freshman Alani Magill broke a New Mexico state record in the 300-meter and the 100-meter hurdles during the 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Track and Field Championships for the A-3A schools.
The previous Class 1A record was held by Gateway alumna Courtney Gohres in 2019 at 49.84 seconds for the 300-meter hurdles. Magill broke Gohres’ record during the preliminary races, placing first with a time of 47.96 to advance to the finals on May 6. During the finals, Magill took fourth place with a time of 49.36. Magill also placed first in the 100-meter hurdles in the prelims and finals with a 16.82 time, breaking Tatum’s Madison Rice’s 2019 record in the 100-meter hurdles of 16.84.
Magill’s coach and mother Ravae Leonard, Gateway Christian assistant track and field coach, said that she is proud of Magill’s progress.
“First, we give glory to God,” Leonard said. “We are so thankful for the amazing overall talent and drive that Alani continues to excel in with a humble heart. At the state meet, athletes have the opportunity to break a state record for Friday or Saturday. Her run was flawless on Friday.”
Magill also competed in the triple jump where she placed third and 200-meter dash where she placed fourth. Gateway track and cross country head coach Perry Toles said he is proud of Magill’s success and her humble behavior at this stage.
“She is only a freshman and has won 10 state track medals and two state records so far,” Toles said. “Alani represents our young and talented team. We took 300 athletes to state, the largest team in Gateway’s history, and there are no seniors. To say that I am looking forward to the next track season is an understatement. I can’t wait!”
Magill competed for Gateway’s cross-country team as an eighth-grader, but was diagnosed with Chiari malformation in May 2022 and missed the season.
“Alani is a true miracle of how Jesus Christ can heal today if we allow him to,” Leonard said. “We sought medical advice, treatment, and prayer from our local pastor and elders. Alani was able to play volleyball but decided she would sit out from basketball and train in order to really excel in track this season. I’m so thankful that all her hard work paid off at the state meet. It was a tough sacrifice for her not to compete in basketball with her friends and teammates.”
For Magill, she said she was humbled that God would choose her to excel in the sport.
“I am excited for the years to come with my teammates and I hope they also break records throughout their years of high school,” Magill said.