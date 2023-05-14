Gateway Christian freshman Alani Magill broke a New Mexico state record in the 300-meter and the 100-meter hurdles during the 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Track and Field Championships for the A-3A schools. 

The previous Class 1A record was held by Gateway alumna Courtney Gohres in 2019 at 49.84 seconds for the 300-meter hurdles. Magill broke Gohres’ record during the preliminary races, placing first with a time of 47.96 to advance to the finals on May 6. During the finals, Magill took fourth place with a time of 49.36. Magill also placed first in the 100-meter hurdles in the prelims and finals with a 16.82 time, breaking Tatum’s Madison Rice’s 2019 record in the 100-meter hurdles of 16.84. 