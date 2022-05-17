Local athletes set state records during NMAA competition
Gateway Christian School finished second in the team standings among the 1A girls competing at the recent New Mexico Activities Association Track and Field Championships.
The team of 13 competed in every event but the pole vault, and reached the podium in all five relays and seven individual events.
The Lady Warriors only had a one-point advantage over Logan going into the last event, the 1600m Relay. But Gateway’s Emily Martin, Morgan Worley, and sisters Sarah and Hannah Lilley, ran away from the field, winning gold medals in the event and setting a new state record of 4:25.72.
Hannah Lilley also won the Javelin event, setting a new state record of 121’ 04”.
The Lady Warriors also won the 400m Relay and the 1600 Medley Relay.
Full results can be viewed online at nmact.org/sports/track-and-field/.