Gateway Christian hosted the A/2A District meet on Oct. 29, where nine schools participated in the races.
In the girls’ three-mile run, Gateway’s Emily Martin took first place with a time of 20:59. Second goes to Evelyn Daugherty from Capitan with a run time of 21:15.Finally, Kallie Wigley of Gateway took third with a run time of 21:28.
For the boys, it was Gerardo Mendoza from Hagerman taking first with a 16:34 run time, followed by Quemado’s Cable Angelus at second with a 17:03 run time and Chance Chee of Mescalero Apache took third with a run time of 17:37.
Angelus said that they have been training hard for this district race. Angelus also plays basketball and track for Quemado.
“We’ve been doing a lot of long, hard runs in the hills,” Angelus said. “I felt that our preparation has been essential to making it to where I am now.
The overall winner for the girls’ teams was Gateway and second went to Capitan. For the boys’ team scores, Hagerman led the way, only edging out Mescalero Apache by one point. Third place went to Gateway Christian. Fourth place goes to Quemado, fifth goes to Capitan and in sixth place is Loving High School.
“The meet went really well,” Gateway cross country head coach Perry Toles said. “God blessed us with great weather and the teams were all ready to race, the coaches were very helpful, and we got a lot of great volunteers to help with the score and the race. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Saturday was the state championship for cross country from A-2A to 5A at Albuquerque Academy. Gateway, Goddard and Roswell were competing in the championship. Results were not available by press time and will be available in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
