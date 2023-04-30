The Gateway Christian School varsity baseball team swept the visiting Floyd High School 17-7 and 10-3 on Thursday, ending their season in a nine-game winning streak and the district championship.

The first game had the Warriors leading the Broncos 7-0 at the bottom of the first inning and Gateway extended that cushion to 17-0 at the end of the third inning. When Gateway switched pitchers, the Broncos put up seven runs, but could not get a run through the top of the fifth, evoking the mercy rule.