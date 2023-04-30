The Gateway Christian School varsity baseball team swept the visiting Floyd High School 17-7 and 10-3 on Thursday, ending their season in a nine-game winning streak and the district championship.
The first game had the Warriors leading the Broncos 7-0 at the bottom of the first inning and Gateway extended that cushion to 17-0 at the end of the third inning. When Gateway switched pitchers, the Broncos put up seven runs, but could not get a run through the top of the fifth, evoking the mercy rule.
“Ethaniel shut them down pretty good and our lineup hit the ball well,” Gateway baseball head coach Rick Rapp said. “They made a few errors, but that’s because we are hitting the ball hard and just kept putting pressure on them. Then, we came in with one of our younger kids, and I think he was nervous, but it was a good experience for him. The game was never in jeopardy, but we got a little sloppy in the third inning.”
In the second game, Gateway took immediate control by shutting Floyd down and putting up three runs in the bottom of the first. The Warriors carried their momentum on both ends with six shutdown innings and 10 runs scored in six innings.
With this win, the Gateway Warriors end their season, sweeping their district and guaranteeing a spot in the postseason. The state tournament bracket will be released on Sunday.
Over at Goddard, the Rockets walked off their game against the visiting Artesia High School with a final score of 3-2. In this district match, both teams would go back and forth. Artesia took the lead with one run in the second, but Goddard evened things out in the bottom of the inning.
“[Tyler Conrad] had to pitch for us with little margin for error,” Goddard varsity baseball head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. “We had a call go the way that cost us a run, but other than that, we played really good defense, made plays when we had to, and they opened the door for us for a chance to walk it off. Hats off to Nye Estrada because he was dealing today. I can see why he throws touchdown passes. They still got two really good arms throwing tomorrow. It will be a tough task ahead to win two at Artesia.”
Goddard took the lead in the third with junior Michael Mathison’s RBI at 2-1 and the Bulldogs would take it back at the top of the fourth to make it 2-2. Both teams shut each other down until the bottom of the seventh. Artesia intentionally walked junior Ross Stokes, with bases loaded to put Cinco Holloway on the plate, but Holloway gets the walk-off hit against Artesia’s pitcher to win the game 3-2.
Goddard pitcher Tyler Conrad said the best part of their game is not letting up, especially when they are down.
“I’d say that’s the key,” Conrad said. “Like when our guy strikes out, they’re here to let the guys know he’s good and will get the next play.”
Goddard will go to Artesia on Friday to play a doubleheader against the Bulldogs.
Over at Roswell, the Coyotes take care of business at home against the visiting Clovis High School with a final score of 3-2.
The game was tight, with Clovis taking the early lead with one run on the top of the first. The Coyotes answered with senior first baseman Sylvester Lomeli hitting a two-RBI home run to take the lead in the bottom of the second.
The Wildcats evened things out at the top of the fourth with junior Jasiah Mendoza’s one RBI but left the bases loaded. Roswell senior shortstop Ivan Miramontes took the lead 3-2 for the Coyotes in the bottom of the fifth. With the assist of sophomore Jacob Palomino’s 12 strikeouts and Roswell’s minimal errors, the Coyotes protected their lead to win the game.
“It was nice to see our sophomore come in and throw a gem of a game,” Roswell varsity baseball head coach Ernest Lujan said. “He got us out of situations, and we had guys behind him making plays. We want to carry this on. We did not hit how I expected so I expect the boys to turn it on tomorrow.”
“I think I got a great defense behind me,” Palomino said after the game. “We have one of the best defenses when we can play. So, I feel comfortable with those guys behind me. It’s great that we got the dub, we got two more tomorrow.”
