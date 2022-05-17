The Gateway Christian varsity baseball team faced Logan High School Saturday in the 2022 New Mexico Activities Association 1A Baseball Championship at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. Logan defeated the Warriors 11-4.
The Warriors and the Logan Longhorns had been in the same situation before, as the Longhorns took the trophy at Gateway’s expense the year prior.
In this matchup, the Warriors were looking to take the trophy from the Longhorns for their late coach, Mick Reeves, who passed away last year. The Gateway baseball team hung Reeves’ jersey in their dugout and wore caps with Reeves’ number and initials.
In the top of the first inning, Logan took the early lead with two runs.
Despite the first inning getting away from them, the Warriors stayed focused on the defensive end, shutting down Logan batters until the top of the fourth, but Gateway could not get a break on offense.
In the top of the fifth, the Longhorns got a lock on Gateway’s pitching and tacked on another four runs. Gateway head coach Rick Rapp relieved junior pitcher Hayden Wigley for another junior pitcher, Jace Worley.
The pitching change worked for a moment, giving the Warriors a much-needed stop in the top of the sixth. The Warriors began to close the gap after Gateway players started getting hits off Logan’s sophomore pitcher, Kaeden Stoner.
The Warriors were only down by one run but the Longhorns began to hit balls at a high rate and put up six runs in the seventh inning alone. Rapp subbed in eighth-grade pitcher Zackary MacCracken.
The Warriors only had four hits by the end of the game. The deficit that Logan built was hard to overcome, especially when Gateway’s bats were silent.
“I think the main thing was we just didn’t hit the ball,” Rapp said after the game. “You are not going to win too many games with only four hits.
Rapp thought the team was in good position when they cut the lead to one run with a new Logan pitcher in the game.
“We just couldn’t shut it down in the seventh,” he said. “So, that’s why it ended the way it did.”
The Longhorns smelled blood in the water and ended the Warriors’ season with three quick outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Gateway senior shortstop and pitcher Hurley Breedyk said the team needs to come together next time around.
“We had really good team chemistry this year but it could always get better,” Breedyk said. “I feel like if these guys keep growing as a family and keep that mentality, they’ll be able to take it next year.”
Gateway ended their season with a 15-5 regular-season record and were undefeated in their district, 9-0.
