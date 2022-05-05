Gateway track team

Pictured, back row, left to right, are: Coach James Kelt, Head Coach Perry Toles, sophomore Chloe Garnand, sophomore Dallye Burge, sophomore Emily Martin, senior Amelia Tenorio, senior Hannah Lilley, senior Sarah Lilley, freshman Wate Finch, freshman Ethan Hunter, freshman Jeremiah Bootzin, sophomore Eli Leonard and Coach Ravae Leonard; and, front row, left to right: sophomore Elizabeth Berry, Mackie Stanton, Iliana Garcia, Kallie Wigley, Morgan Worley and Alani Magill. Not pictured: senior Elaina Velasquez and freshman Maddox Jennings. (Submitted Photo)

The Gateway Christian School boys and girls track teams will compete at the New Mexico Activities Association Class A Track and Field State Championships this weekend at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

The Lady Warriors won the girls District 4-1A title at last weekend’s district meet in Fort Sumner. The boys team took second place. Gateway’s Alani Magill was the meet’s high point-scorer for the girls and sophomore Eli Leonard was the meet’s top point-scorer for the boys.

