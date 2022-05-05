The Gateway Christian School boys and girls track teams will compete at the New Mexico Activities Association Class A Track and Field State Championships this weekend at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
The Lady Warriors won the girls District 4-1A title at last weekend’s district meet in Fort Sumner. The boys team took second place. Gateway’s Alani Magill was the meet’s high point-scorer for the girls and sophomore Eli Leonard was the meet’s top point-scorer for the boys.
