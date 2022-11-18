The Gateway Christian varsity volleyball team won their first state championship in the 2022 Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q State Championship in Class 1A last Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center where they took down the undefeated Melrose Buffaloes in four sets.

In their first matchup, the Lady Warriors played Fort Sumner on a late Thursday night and defeated them in three sets. Gateway faced Fort Sumner twice in the regular season and defeated them both times.