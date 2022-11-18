The Gateway Christian varsity volleyball team won their first state championship in the 2022 Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q State Championship in Class 1A last Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center where they took down the undefeated Melrose Buffaloes in four sets.
In their first matchup, the Lady Warriors played Fort Sumner on a late Thursday night and defeated them in three sets. Gateway faced Fort Sumner twice in the regular season and defeated them both times.
Due to some games going to five sets, the two teams faced each other two hours after their supposed start time of 8 p.m.
Gateway senior Gretchen Pieratt said the game against Fort Sumner is when things clicked in for their team.
“It was super late and we all just wanted to go home,” Pieratt said. “So, we worked really hard and pulled through. I think we had really good chemistry this year and we all fit together. That’s why I think we made it all the way.”
Gateway Christian head coach Kerri Pirtle said that Fort Sumner was their first challenge during the regular season, going to five sets in their first meeting.
“We did not play well the first two games against Fort Sumner,” Pirtle said. “So, the fact that the girls came back for their third game, stepping up and figuring out how to play together, which we strive to do all year. That was our first real look at what they are able to do and I think it gave them the confidence to move on.”
After Fort Sumner, the Lady Warriors went against Animas on Friday in the quarterfinals and the Panthers took the Gateway girls to five sets before capitulating. This is the first time Gateway faced Animas.
“We have watched some game film on them but really, it was an unknown to us,” Pirtle said.
Pirtle said that winning the first set against Animas got the girls in a complacent mindset and that caused them to go to five sets against the Panthers.
Despite a tough game against Animas, the Gateway team only needed three sets, albeit close sets, to route Legacy Academy, who were coming off the losers bracket to make it to the semifinal match against the Lady Warriors.
In the championship matchup, coach Pirtle said that the Lady Warriors were more composed than she was going up against Melrose.
“I was ready for them to start warming up and they were up there relaxed, and dancing as a team,” Pirtle said. “They were in their zone. Even the Melrose coach, Casey Jackson, saw them dancing. He looked over to his girls and they were a bit uptight and said ‘Uh oh.’”
Needless to say, the Lady Warriors were ready for the moment and took down the Lady Buffaloes in four sets, only dropping the third set 24-26.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t scared, but we just thought it was another game and we’ve decided that we are going to win it,” Pieratt said. “So, we were just happy-go-lucky, hanging out and having fun before the game started.”
With the season over, three seniors are set to move on to college from the Gateway program. Pieratt plans on pursuing sonography in college. Gateway senior outside hitter MJ Stephens has committed to play volleyball for the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos. She is currently undecided on her major but is looking into the medical field for starters.
“I felt a lot of peace and I believe that this team is a lot different from the past teams,” Stephens said. “We all just came together. Our motto this year was ‘Together, we do’ and that’s something that applied to the regular season and the state tournament. We just wanted to play for each other and that’s the reason we all came together.”
Senior defensive specialist Kylie Breedyk is set to go to Arizona to pursue behavioral health science. Breedyk left some advice for the younger athletes in the program and said that they should never give up and stay positive.
“It’s really easy to be hard on yourself, especially in today’s society,” Breedyk said. “There’s a lot of negative influences so not giving up is definitely an important factor. Having the will to win and the will to progress and get better. Find people that you can confide in and friends that will help you get better, and acknowledge when your needing help or improvement.”
Besides the three seniors, coach Pirtle, after 16 years of being with the program, will be stepping down as the Gateway volleyball head coach to focus on her family, her growing children and the family business, Pirtle Farms.
“It’s been a great experience and I thank Gateway for giving that to me,” Pirtle said. “My kids are getting older. We are part of Pirtle Farms, a family-run farm. Volleyball season and harvest season coincide with each other, making it the busiest time of the year. What I hope is with the time that I have now, without volleyball, I can be with my kids and help my husband with the farm.”
Gateway’s assistant volleyball coach Kaylee Stephens is the next candidate to take over the Gateway volleyball program. Kaylee played under Pirtle as a player and Pirtle said that she has been learning how to coach in the background as her assistant.
Gateway ended their season with a 26-1 record and went 8-0 in district play.
