The Gateway Christian School’s 2K Blast, a 2000-meter cross-country run for young athletes in the area, is set for August 19.
The 2K Blast is the herald of the fall cross-country season is upon us and allows local athletes from grades third through eighth to compete against other individuals or teams, organized by Gateway’s Perry Toles and volunteers. The top five individual finishers will receive an award in each division.
Trophies will be sent to the top elementary and middle school teams in each boys and girls division. Schools must have five in a group to be considered for the team scores. Local middle schools, Hagerman and Gateway are frequent participants in the 2K Blast, resulting in hundreds of students competing in the Warriors cross-country track. Last year, the 2K Blast had its largest event with over 240 sign ups, but a delay brought 141 participants, which is still the largest in its history.
Registration for the event is free to sign up but there will be a late fee for registration on race day. For more information regarding the race and registration, visit the 2K Blast sign up website at runsignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/2KBLAST.