Gateway's 2K Blast on 2022

The young athletes that participated in last year's 2K Blast at the Gateway Christian School track. The event was postponed in 2022 due to heavy rains and flood warnings.

 Submitted Photo

The Gateway Christian School’s 2K Blast, a 2000-meter cross-country run for young athletes in the area, is set for August 19.

The 2K Blast is the herald of the fall cross-country season is upon us and allows local athletes from grades third through eighth to compete against other individuals or teams, organized by Gateway’s Perry Toles and volunteers. The top five individual finishers will receive an award in each division. 