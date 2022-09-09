The Goddard varsity boys soccer team defeated the Carlsbad Cavemen in double-overtime last Tuesday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex, with a final score of 4-3. 

In this senior night matchup, Carlsbad had a strong start against the Rockets, with Cavemen senior Jeremiah Munoz getting a goal with 10 minutes left in the first half. However, Goddard came out in the second half with a stronger sense of urgency and put up three goals to Carlsbad’s two.