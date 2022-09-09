The Goddard varsity boys soccer team defeated the Carlsbad Cavemen in double-overtime last Tuesday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex, with a final score of 4-3.
In this senior night matchup, Carlsbad had a strong start against the Rockets, with Cavemen senior Jeremiah Munoz getting a goal with 10 minutes left in the first half. However, Goddard came out in the second half with a stronger sense of urgency and put up three goals to Carlsbad’s two.
Goddard junior forward Victor Diaz shot eight of their opportunities in the second half but could not put the ball in the net.
“It was a little frustrating but, a win is a win, and hopefully I can get one in the next game,” Diaz said after the game.
During halftime, Goddard senior players and managers were honored by fans and coaches. Coach Carlton Gillette shared stories about the players and managers to commemorate the kids' dedication to the Rockets program before heading into the second half of the competition.
Both teams traded goals until the end of regulation, ending the first half with a game-saving penalty kick from Goddard junior forward Oscar Varela to force the game into overtime.
“We felt positive. We felt really good about what we are doing,” Gillette said. “When your opponents step up and play, you gotta step up and play too. It was a good, hard-fought battle. Hats off to Carlsbad, they played very hard and tough.”
In overtime, both teams could not get the ball into the net and the game went on to double-overtime. Carlsbad and Goddard went back and forth without getting a goal until the final two minutes, when Rockets sophomore forward Orlando Nunez assisted Oscar Varela for the game-winner.
“We’re pretty much clustered up in the box, trying to take a shot. They ended up clearing the ball and our defender Orlando had it for us. I ran for the near post and tapped it in,” Varela said after the game. “I was excited and proud to get the win. We did start off slow, but towards the end, we picked it up and played with heart.”
Goddard is now 7-3 on the season and second in the 4A District 4 behind Artesia High School.The Rockets' next game will be against the Chaparral Lobos, Saturday at Chaparral High School.
