The Goddard High School varsity football team facing Miyamura will be the Friday night matchup at the Roswell Wool Bowl.
Coming into this homecoming game, the Rockets are currently 2-1 this season, coming from a 28-13 road win against the Deming Wildcats last Friday. The Miyamura Patriots are off to a rough start this season, losing to Aztec High School and Silver High School, but defeating Gallup at home to bring their record to 1-2.
Both Dexter and Hagerman high schools will be playing at home.
The Hagerman Bobcats are facing the New Mexico Military Institute Colts, and both teams are coming off a loss — Hagerman against Dexter and NMMI against Texico.
The Demons are looking to improve their record to .500 against undefeated Jal High School. Dexter was off to a rough start on the road, dropping their first two games at Santa Rosa and West Las Vegas, but they turned it around against Hagerman last week in the Battle of the Bridges.
For Roswell High School, they will be traveling to Los Lunas to face the defending state champions after a hard loss against Hobbs last Friday. The Los Lunas Tigers are coming from a loss against Farmington at home.
The Gateway Warriors will be at home to face the Grady Broncos. Grady is coming off an 87-37 loss against Elida, and the Warriors are on a streak after closing their series against Ramah, on the road, with a 50-6 victory.
In junior college football, the NMMI Broncos will be playing the Navarro College Bulldogs for their third home game of the season. The Broncos are coming off a victory against Utah’s Snow College with a final score of 38-7 last weekend. The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season against Kansas’ Hutchinson Community College back on Aug. 27.
