The Goddard High School varsity football team facing Miyamura will be the Friday night matchup at the Roswell Wool Bowl. 

Coming into this homecoming game, the Rockets are currently 2-1 this season, coming from a 28-13 road win against the Deming Wildcats last Friday. The Miyamura Patriots are off to a rough start this season, losing to Aztec High School and Silver High School, but defeating Gallup at home to bring their record to 1-2.