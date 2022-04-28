The Goddard High School varsity tennis teams completed play in the 4A district championships earlier this week — against Artesia for the girls’ team and New Mexico Military Institute for the boys’ team.
The Goddard varsity girls’ team lost 3-6 against the Artesia Bulldogs on Monday and the boys’ team lost against the NMMI Colts on Tuesday.
In girls’ championship singles, Rocket freshman Avery Williams defeated the Bulldogs’ first seed, Elena Harvey, with set scores of 6-1 and 6-0; senior Allyson Lara defeated Artesia’s Charity Argo, 6-0 and 6-1; senior Kayla Theimer went against Bulldog senior Aubuni Olguin and lost, 3-6 and 3-6; freshman Anahi Lujan lost against Artesia’s Kirklyn Miller with final scores of 1-6 and 0-6; Artesia’s Adrienne Harvey defeated Goddard junior Sidney Aragon, 0-6 and 2-6; and freshman Khloee Rodgers lost against Bulldog freshman Sunny Mann, 0-6 and 2-6.
For the girls’ championship doubles, the team of Lara and Theimer defeated the Bulldogs’ Elena Harvey and Charity Argo 6-3 and 6-2.
“We played well together. Personally, I enjoyed the volleys and I enjoyed going to the net. I used to hate that,” Theimer said. “That was my weakness, but this year I defeated that weakness.”
Williams and Lujan took an early lead at 6-4 but were ultimately defeated by Artesia’s Kirklyn Miller and Adrienne Harvey, 3-6 and 3-6.
“It was a tough match. It was a really tough match. They were playing well,” Williams said. “We were just a bit off the entire time”
Aragon and Rodgers were beaten by Artesia’s Sunny Mann and Anna Netherlin, 2-6 and 1-6.
“We were playing against girls that we already played before and we knew that they were better than us, but we still tried our hardest,” Rodgers said. “I was good at the net, but we ended up losing. One girl has a really good serve.”
Rodgers’ doubles partner, Sidney Aragon, said that they played well. “Probably not the best game we ever played but we played good tennis,” Aragon said.
In boys’ championship singles, Goddard junior Grant Janway was defeated by NMMI’s Jose Nadal with set scores of 1-6 and 3-6; and junior Alex Lara lost against NMMI’s Mason Hicks, 1-6 and 0-6.
Goddard Junior Corey Nguyen defeated Isaiah Muniz with set scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
“I was feeling what works, to be honest,” Nguyen said. “I slipped up the first game and I thought to myself ‘I’m not losing again.’” Nguyen was referring to his semifinals match against Lovington a week before.
NMMI’s Jose Perez defeated Goddard junior Craig Martinez 2-6 and 0-6. Martinez said he hopes to learn from the defeat and take those lessons to the district individuals tournament.
“I played alright,” Martinez said after his singles match. “The other guy was really good. He is super consistent. He played a good game and he played his game. I hope to compete in the individuals and win. I hope we win all of our matches.”
Colts senior Noam Emerson-Fleming defeated Goddard’s Nicholas Lara with final scores of 2-6 and 1-6.
Goddard freshman Rayford Fulkerson beat Colt junior Nicholas VanLue 6-4 and 7-5 in a long and grueling match. Fulkerson experienced cramps and received treatment after the match.
In boys’ championship doubles, NMMI’s Mason Hicks and Jose Nadal won against Goddard’s Alex Lara and Grant Janway, 1-6 and 1-6; Goddard’s Craig Martinez and Fulkerson won against NMMI’s Isaiah Muniz and Jose Perez; and finally, Goddard’s team of Corey Nguyen and Alex Lara lost against Nicholas VanLue and Noam Emerson-Fleming.
Goddard and Roswell tennis will compete in the district individual tournament Friday at 3 p.m. Goddard is scheduled to play at Artesia High School and Roswell is scheduled to play at Clovis High School.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.