The Goddard varsity football team hosted the Miyamura Patriots and beat the Patriots 49-27 Friday at the Wool Bowl.
In this homecoming game, the Rockets started off strong against the Patriots, having two touchdowns and suffocating Miyamura’s offense in the first quarter. The Patriots turned over possessions on downs and loose balls throughout the game.
With five minutes left in the first, the Patriots lost a loose ball to Goddard's Raymond Chavez. Goddard’s offense was able to turn this into a touchdown in four downs to make the score 14-0 at the end of the quarter.
Despite the strong start for Goddard, the rest of the game did not reflect the first, and Rockets head coach Chris White said they've got to improve on some things in their overall game.
“We came out and executed well in places,” White said after the game. “I didn’t think we played great by any stretch of the imagination. We definitely have plenty to work on. Miyamura is a scrappy football team, they have some good athletes but we definitely blew some assignments. By the end of the day, a win is a win. I’m proud of the kids, but I need to coach better and do a better job of getting us prepared. That’s for sure.”
Miyamura senior wide receiver Isaiah Martinez and quarterback Blas Saucedo had a better outing later in the game against Goddard.
Miyamura had a sense of urgency after being down 14 points, but Goddard’s offense was working better than the Patriots' defense could handle. The Patriots' offense had their chances but they either failed the pass or turned over the possession.
Goddard senior defensive end Landon Victor said they just need to put in the work to better their overall game.
“We got determination, strong leadership, and a bunch of tough dudes,” Victor said. “We have the potential to be a great team. Come Monday and put in the work, and we’ll get there eventually.”
After the win, the Rockets are now 3-1 on the season and even with schools like Artesia and Roswell. Goddard will be on the road next week to take on the undefeated Piedra Vista Panthers in Farmington.
