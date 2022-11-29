The Roswell High and Goddard High varsity girls soccer team released their All-District selections for their 2022-2023 season.
For Roswell High, sophomore forward Bryana Castro, senior midfielder Arlette Montanez and sophomore defender Emma Esquivel were all selected first-team All-District in District 4-5A.
Roswell junior defender Breanna Fowler, senior midfielder Laci Fuller and senior forward Eliza Lopez were selected second-team All-District for District 4-5A.
The Roswell girls varsity soccer team ended their 2022 season with an 8-11-1 record.
For Goddard High, junior forward midfielder Lexi Piñon, senior midfielder Mariana Pérez, junior midfielder Bennett Roelhk and defender Sara Royo-Beguería were selected first-team All-District for District 4-4A. Pérez was also named the District 4-4A Player of the Year for the 2022-2023 season.
Goddard senior defender Clara Hatch and sophomore midfielder Lauren Medrano were selected second-team All-District for District 4-4A.
The Lady Rockets also had two New Mexico All-State selections from the New Mexico High School Coaches Association in Class 4A: Mariana Pérez was named to the first team and Sara Boyo-Beguería was second team.
Goddard freshman forward Olivia Rossow received an honorable mention as an attacker.
Goddard girls varsity soccer team ended their season in 2022 with a 14-8 record and was undefeated in district play.
