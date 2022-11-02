The Goddard High School varsity boys soccer team advanced to the Class 4A semifinals of the 2022 Boys Soccer State Championship after defeating St. Pius X in overtime on Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex, 1-0.

The St. Pius X Sartans were coming into this game with a record of 15-3-2 in the regular season, a 7-0-1 record in their district, and won their last six games leading to their meeting with the Rockets.