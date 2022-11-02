The Goddard High School varsity boys soccer team advanced to the Class 4A semifinals of the 2022 Boys Soccer State Championship after defeating St. Pius X in overtime on Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex, 1-0.
The St. Pius X Sartans were coming into this game with a record of 15-3-2 in the regular season, a 7-0-1 record in their district, and won their last six games leading to their meeting with the Rockets.
The Rockets and the Sartans played some of the best soccer that graced Cielo Grande in both skill and sportsmanship. Both teams refused to lose and fought for every inch of the pitch.
Despite one of their main defenders on the sideline due to a red card, the Rockets backline did a great job fending off the Sartans and clearing the ball to their advantage. Goddard forwards Oscar Varela and Kenneth Velarde kept up a near-unending attacks on St. Pius’ ball handlers.
Neither team dominated the game in terms of shot opportunity but both got their fair chance at each other’s nets through their tremendous offensive display. Both teams played physically and relentlessly. Regulation ended scoreless.
In overtime, both teams kept battling until the last minute. During a chaotic possession, Goddard junior forward Victor Diaz, with the help of senior forward Arturo Sanchez, scored the winning goal and the bench flooded onto the field as the Rockets 2022-2023 team cemented their place in the program’s history.
“It felt amazing to get that goal,” Diaz said. “St. Pius is a great school and a great team. It feels great to get that go-ahead goal and send our team to the semifinals, and we are one game closer to the championship.”
Diaz struggled to finish goals early on in the season but came up big in the clutch against St. Pius X. When asked about his slump, Diaz said his teammates and coaches helped him through it.
“Great people surround me,” Diaz said. “They told me to keep working hard every single day, practice my shots, and keep shooting. It pays off.”
After defeating St. Pius X, Goddard moves to 17-4 on the season, with a record of 4-2 in district, and on to the semifinals against the Lovington Wildcats, the only team to defeat them twice. The 2022-2023 team will be the first time a Rocket team goes to the semifinals in Goddard High soccer history.
“We worked so hard for this moment,” Rockets boys soccer head coach Carlton Gilette said. “We’re tried and true. Everybody had tested us, and we gave everything we had. We didn’t fall down and when we did, we got back up. We kept fighting until we couldn’t fight any more. Hats off to St. Pius. They did a wonderful job but hats off to our men who worked their tails off to get to this point. They didn’t give up when times were tough and I’m proud of those guys.”
The Rockets will play the Wildcats today in a Class 4A semifinal at Lovington High School at 5 p.m. The Wildcats are 18-2-1 on the season and have a 6-0 district record after defeating Santa Teresa on Saturday, 2-1.
The winner of this game will play either Highland or Hope Christian in the Class 4A championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.