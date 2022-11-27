The Goddard High School and Gateway Christian School varsity volleyball teams released their All-District and All-Star selections for the 2022-2023 season.
For the Lady Rockets, senior middle hitter Sophia Valdez, senior outside hitter Alissa Benavides and junior setter Mireya Armendariz are named First Team All-District.
Goddard senior setter Alia Gray, senior defensive specialist Alesandra Rodriguez and senior outside hitter Ava Roe were all selected Second-Team All-District.
Sophia Valdez is also the District 4-4A Most Valuable Player. Valdez and Alissa Benavides were also selected as All-Stars for the New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s Large School All-Star Volleyball Teams for the 2022 season.
The Goddard High School 2022-2023 volleyball team won the 2022 Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q State Volleyball tournament in Class 4A with a 23-4 record, undefeated in their district with six wins and ended the season on a 15-game win streak.
For the Lady Warriors, senior MJ Stephens, junior Dallye Burge, sophomore Alyssa Fox, sophomore Kimber Balok, junior Emily Martin and junior Susie Perry were selected All-District for District 4-1A.
MJ Stephens was also selected as an All-Star for the NMHSCA Small School All-Star Volleyball Teams for the 2022 season.
The Gateway Christian School 2022-2023 volleyball team also won the state tournament in Class 1A with a 26-1 record, undefeated in their district with eight wins and held a 14-0 record at home.
The New Mexico High School Coaches Association has yet to release its All-State selections for the 2022-2023 season. The All-State selections will be available in future editions of the Roswell Daily Record when released.
