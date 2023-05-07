The 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Tennis Championships is nearly complete and the individuals results are in.
The Goddard High School duo of Avery and Zoey Williams took third place during the 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Tennis Championships for doubles.
In the first round, the sisters took down Robertson High’s pair of Ashley Vigil and Alicia Sena in a long match with a final score of 6-4 and 6-4. Avery said that they played consistent but docile. After the Robertson match, Avery said she hoped they can play with a bit more authority and fury in the next matches.
“It was a well played match by all four girls,” Robertson tennis head coach and athletic director Juan Carlos Fulgenzi said. “We knew it’s a tough doubles team from Goddard. We played well. A few shots here and there maybe things would be different, but Goddard pulled it off. They’re the better team today.”
In the second round, the Williams took on Belen’s Gabriela Jaramillo and Ava Fragua with final scores of 6-0 and 6-4 but lost against the Albuquerque Academy duo of senior Marisa Rogholt and freshman Amelia Bosch in the semifinals.
In the third place match, the Williams defeated Espanola Valley’s freshman Olivia Suazo and junior Jennifer Gallegos on Thursday at the Jerry Cline tennis courts with final scores of 4-6, 6-1, and 6-2.
For the Goddard boys, the senior duo of Max Schroder and Corey Nguyen failed to best Santa Fe Prep in the first round of the competition. Same goes to the senior duo of Craig Martinez and Grant Janway. The Goddard team also qualified for teams but had an early exit against Hope Christian with a final score of 7-2.
“They just played better than us today,” Nguyen said after the match. “It was fun. Honestly, it was just any other match except we travel and hang out together.”
With their season over, Nguyen said good luck to the other seniors in the team with whatever they want to do beyond college.
For the Colts, NMMI’s duo of sophomore Fernando Mier y Concha and Santiago Perez made it to the second round after beating Silver City’s duo with a final score of 6-0 and 6-0.
“We played a really bad game but I think our communication and our serve are really good,” Concha said after the Silver match.
After Silver, the Colt duo fell against Albuquerque Academy’s pair of Jack Hubbard and Austin Curtis with final scores of 6-3, 2-6, and 6-0.
The Colts have two individuals that competed but both lost in the first round against the respective opponents. Colt senior Jose Nadal was unable to get past Jonas Anderson-Joyner of Santa Fe Prep with final scores of 7-6 (3) and 6-2.
Sophomore Mason Hicks lost against Albuquerque Academy's junior Connor Dils with final scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Hicks said he was never meant to win that match against Academy's number two player.
"We're just trying to come up there and figure out who he is and how he plays, trying to scope out how team matches are going to be like," Hicks said. "My first serves are going in quite a bit and that's the only thing that was giving him trouble."
In NMMI's team bracket, NMMI won against Espanola Valley, sweeping them 9-0, and faced Santa Fe Prep on Saturday. Full bracket results for the team tournament were not available at press time.
