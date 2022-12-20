The Roswell and Goddard High School basketball teams faced each other in a doubleheader matchup last Thursday at the Roswell High School gym.

The night started with the Lady Rockets defeating the Lady Coyotes with a final score of 39-23. Both teams stayed even in the first half, but the Goddard girls came out of the half with a four-point lead against the Lady Coyotes. The Roswell offense slowly disappeared in the second half as the Lady Rockets outscored them 19-7 in the second half.