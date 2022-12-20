The Roswell and Goddard High School basketball teams faced each other in a doubleheader matchup last Thursday at the Roswell High School gym.
The night started with the Lady Rockets defeating the Lady Coyotes with a final score of 39-23. Both teams stayed even in the first half, but the Goddard girls came out of the half with a four-point lead against the Lady Coyotes. The Roswell offense slowly disappeared in the second half as the Lady Rockets outscored them 19-7 in the second half.
The Lady Coyotes are missing their starting sophomore guard Emma Esquivel due to a neck sprain.
“Their size made it tough for us to drive inside the paint,” Lady Coyote basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “Goddard did a good job defensively and we have to make some adjustments,”
The Lady Rockets are 6-4 in the season after this win and Lady Coyotes are a few games behind with a record of 3-2. The Roswell girls traveled to Chaparral last Saturday to face the Lobos and the Goddard girls will play the visiting Dexter High School the Tuesday after Christmas.
“We just wanted to make a good game on defense, communicate and run good fundamental offense,” Lady Rocket basketball head coach Chris Roybal said. “We turn the ball over a little too much but that’s something we will work on; taking care of the basketball. We did a really good job on the glass. I’m always proud of their effort, especially against a cross-town rival, you have to step it up. The girls did that. I’m proud of how hard they play and represent themselves, their family and the program.”
After that, the Roswell boys defeated the Rockets with a final score of 51-43.
The first half ended in a tie between the two teams with a first-half score of 22-22. In the second half, the Coyotes started to put things together and pull away from the Rockets. The Coyotes have a deep bench and Roswell basketball head coach Dude Burrola said it is a key to their success on top of a good defense. Coach Burrola said they worked on their defense so much that they needed to work on their offensive game
“Being able to defend the way we did said a lot,” Burrola said. “We’ve been working on our defense these last few days and it showed tonight, and that’s a good thing. Goddard did a good job breaking the press, we usually live off that. They broke it, and finally, we switched it up at the end and got some steals and turnovers.”
For the Rockets, head coach Wade Scott said that they are missing some players and praised his kids for toughing it out playing extended minutes against Roswell High. Coach Scott also praised the Coyotes for their defensive activity.
“They put pressure and bodies on you,” Scott said. “You got to give them credit. They put pressure on the ball and make plays when they needed to make them.”
The Coyotes are 3-3 after this win and the Rockets are 1-5 for the season. The Roswell High boys traveled to Las Cruces to play the Bulldawgs on the road and the Rockets faced Valencia High School at home.