The Goddard and Roswell High School boys wrestling teams competed in the New Mexico Activities Association Regional meet to qualify for state.
Goddard participated in the 2023 NMAA Region 2-4A Championship at Socorro High School on Friday and Saturday. The Rockets placed eighth overall in the tournament.
Goddard senior Hector Salvarrey placed second in the 160-pound weight class after losing to Belen’s Ely Gutierrez by fall in the second period. Seniors Aidan Werts, Logan Martinez and sophomore Sammuel Archuleta all placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Werts won by decision with 6-2 over Tucumcari’s Antonio Gonzales in the fifth-place match in the 189. “As soon as that whistle blew I was ready to go,” Werts said after his match against Del Norte’s Mario Archuleta. “Coming out of the match, I felt like I was still ready to go and I’m ready for my next match. I hope to keep going as far as I can.”
Martinez won by a narrow decision against Albuquerque Academy’s Zach Waghorn in the 172 with a score of 3-2. Waghorn defeated Martinez in the first round of the championship bracket.
Archuleta lost his first match against Albuquerque Academy’s Zac Fernandez but won by sudden victory in overtime over Silver City’s Cruz Burrola in a fifth-place match in the 139. “I was nervous going in there because it is a big tournament,” Archuleta said after falling to Saint Pius’ TJ Maldonado. “I kept my head straight, did my business and got out of there as soon as possible so I can rest up for the next one.”
Goddard juniors Isaac Perez and Garrett Langley both placed seventh. Perez won by decision over Pecos’ Israel Villegas with a score of 9-3 in the 133. Langley won by decision over Albuquerque Academy’s Allen Potts in the 152 seventh-place bout with a score of 5-3.
Roswell participated in the 2023 NMAA Region 2-5A Championship in Las Cruces High School on Saturday. Roswell freshman Ethan Lopez and senior Jerry Romero placed third in their respective weight class. Lopez defeated Hobbs’ Joshua Ray in a third-place match by fall in the 285. Ray took Lopez out in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket. Romero lost his first bout against Las Cruces’ James Rowan Langell but plowed through the consolation bracket to beat Langell by fall in the second period in a third-place match in the 133. After the first match, Romero said he will stick to the fundamentals to keep himself in the running. “First match I tried to hit a crucifix when I shouldn’t have and it backfired,” Romero said after facing Langle in the quarterfinals. “In the second match, I was focused and I started wrestling the way I know how.”
Senior Kelvin Alarcon, sophomores Charles Martinito and freshman Nathaniel Lujan all placed fourth for the Coyotes. Martinito defeated Mayfield’s Calvin Green by fall early in the third period of the semifinals of the consolation bracket but lost to Los Lunas’ Anthony Scott early in the first period of the third-place match in the 107. “I felt pretty good, and the whole team was pretty locked in,” Alarcon said after winning his second match of the day against Hobbs’ David Padilla. “We’re pretty serious about this. We know the stakes that are on the line. So, we have that mindset of coming in here and winning. We expected these coming matching to be hard.”
This is Alarcon’s final year of wrestling as a senior. Alarcon thanked his family and friends for supporting his journey. “It’s a bittersweet moment,” Alarcon said. “It’s cool to see everybody succeed but since it’s my last year, I wished I could soak it in a little bit more.”
Lujan lost his quarterfinal match against Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Ryan Clement by major decision but got through the consolation semifinal. Lujan fell against Los Lunas’ Ernie Gonzales just a few seconds before the first period ended in the 121.
In the 160, Kelvin Alarcon fought his way through the championship semifinals but lost against Las Cruces’ Ryan Baca by a decision of 14-9. After winning against Albuquerque’s Michael Jaramillo in the consolation semis, Alarcon fell against Los Lunas’s Niko Torres in the second period of the third-place match.
Sophomores Bubba Marrujo and Luis Gody placed fifth overall. In the 127, Marrujo lost his championship quarterfinals match against Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Anastacio Martinez and got to the consolation semifinals. Marrujo lost by a tech fall against Hobbs’ Arick Serrano but Marrujo won by fall against Gadsden’s Alejandro Andrade in the fifth-place match 24 seconds after the second period.
In the 152, Godoy lost by fall against Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Isaiah Martinez in the championship quarterfinals. After losing against Las Curces’ Matthew Lashley in the consolation semifinals, Godoy placed fifth after Centennial’s Jesse Artiaga had to forfeit for medical reasons. Roswell’s Jonathon Hernandez and sophomore Keegan Nichols placed seventh and sixth respectively.
In the 172, Nichols lost his first match in the championship quarterfinals but won in two consolation rounds before succumbing to Hobbs’ Cameron Hernandez. In the fifth-place match, Nichols lost by fall in the second period against Las Cruces’ Jerry Sanchez. Hernandez won by fall against Centennial’s Luke Matherly in the first period of the seventh-place match.
Goddard and Roswell High Wrestling teams will participate in the NMAA State Tournament starting Thursday at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.