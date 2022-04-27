The Goddard High School varsity baseball team won both doubleheader games against district opponent Portales at the GHS baseball field Saturday, with final scores of 9-8 and 5-4.
The Rockets jumped to an early lead in the first two innings by putting up seven runs to Portales’ one in the first game. Both teams scored two runs from the third through the fifth inning, keeping the Rockets’ lead at 9-3.
Due to errors, the Rams could close the gap by tacking on four runs against the Rockets in the sixth inning.
Gilbert Alvarado said, “We gave up four runs at the sixth, and errors cleared the bases for them on one play, and the next thing you know, it’s 9-7. They scored one more run in the seventh but Colby Eldridge came in to close. He’s the one to stop the bleeding and kept us in the game.”
At the plate, Goddard sophomore Cinco Holloway had three RBIs. Goddard sophomore Michael Mathison and junior Bryce Carrillo followed suit with one each.
Goddard starting pitcher junior Lucas Wright had eight strikeouts in the first four innings with one walk. Eldridge and sophomore Tyler Conrad had two strikeouts each.
The next game was closer than the first. Goddard senior Caleb Seely pitched the game with seven strikeouts and one walk. Seely threw 91 pitches in the seven innings he pitched.
“He put the team on his back,” Alvarado said. “He was like, ‘No matter what, we are not going to lose this game.’ That’s basically what he looked like. Once again, we had four errors but Caleb managed to pitch around it. Out of the four runs that crossed, Portales earned only one.”
Goddard is currently 12-10 on the season and 5-1 in district play. This Thursday, the Rockets will face the Bulldogs at Artesia and return home for a doubleheader on Friday.
