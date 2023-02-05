The Goddard High School varsity boys and girls teams lost against the visiting Artesia Bulldogs on Friday night at the Goddard High School main gym.
First, the Lady Rockets lost by a narrow margin with a final score of 37-36 against the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Rockets came out flat in the first quarter, scoring three points against Artesia’s seven.
Artesia maintained a five-point lead through the end of the half, but the Lady Rockets cut the lead down to three in the third quarter thanks to two threes.
The Goddard girls would take the lead in the fourth and extend their cushion by four points. This game had 11 lead changes, and the last one did not go in the Rockets favor. This loss by the Lady Rockets can be attributed to mental lapses with the ball and turning it over throughout the game, not just in the clutch.
“The girls played hard every game and gave all they got. We just got to take care of the ball,” Lady Rockets head coach Chris Roybal said. “Those mental errors just kept adding up for us. We got to step up on rebounding because they outrebounded us. We just have to box out and limit those turnovers.”
In the second game, the Rocket boys lost against the Bulldogs in overtime with a final score of 44-38.
The Rocket boys stayed with the Bulldogs for most of the game. The first half ended with nine lead changes. Goddard matched Artesia’s offensive output but lost a few possessions on turnovers.
In the second half, Artesia extended their lead to two in the third quarter but Goddard kept up with Artesia’s pace. Goddard got a stop with a halfcourt trap by Goddard seniors Mitchell Schooley and Jerrick Mendoza. The trap forced a turnover, resulting in a Rhett Price mid-range to put the game into overtime.
Despite Goddard’s play in regulation, the Bulldogs were able to find the chink in the armor and ended the game six points ahead. Rockets head coach Wade Scott said he was proud of the team's performance despite the loss.
“We could’ve made our free throws down the stretch. We missed a couple of chippies that could’ve swung the tide our way but for the most part, I’m proud of the guys,” Scott said. “They put their heart into it and left it all on the floor.”
Scott said that they need to work out some kinks in the rotation to prevent the scoring that Artesia did in overtime.
After that, the Goddard boys are now 10-12 overall and 0-2 in district. The Lady Rockets are 14-8 on the season and 1-1 in district. The GHS boys and girls varsity basketball teams continue district play with home games against Lovington High School on Tuesday and Portales High School on Feb. 12. The Lady Rockets start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys play at 7 p.m both nights.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.