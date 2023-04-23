The Goddard High School boys varsity tennis team defeated the visiting Lovington Wildcats on Friday in a district semifinal match with a final score of 6-3.
In singles, Goddard's number one, two, four, and six players won their matches with one and three wins in doubles.
With this boys' win, Goddard will play the New Mexico Military Institute Colts in the district championships on Tuesday at the NMMI tennis courts.
For the girls' team, they were unable to beat Lovington and lost 5-3 in Wildcat territory. Despite losing out on the team district title, the girls still have a chance to compete in the district individually next Saturday and in state competitions.
"We played real hard, but got beat 5-3," Goddard varsity tennis head coach Darryl Haley said. "We're just so young. I've got five freshman girls who just started this year, an eighth-grader, and two sophomores. The future is theirs. They have a great deal of talent and they are dedicated to it. My number one is a sophomore; she only lost three matches this year, and her sister only lost one this year. They never lost at doubles. The rest of the girls played with heart and played well. We are looking forward to their future. They're going to be good."