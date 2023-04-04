Goddard High School topped the standings in both boys and girls rankings for the Alien City Meet at the Roswell Wool Bowl on March 30.
The Rocket boys scored 158 points and the girls scored 136 out of 20 events. Roswell placed second for the boys with 55 points, tying with Tularosa and Gateway Christian School placed third in the girls rankings with 65 points, finishing behind Clovis by a point for second place.
In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Jasmine Weathersby placed first, with Goddard’s Ava Flores, Yamilett Soto and Zay’D Rhoads placing second, third and fourth, respectively. For the boys, Goddard’s Adrian Solis took first, with Roswell’s Luis Godoy second and Hobbs’ Gabriel Henry at third.
In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Alani Magill of Gateway placed first, Jasmine Weathersby placed second, and Ava Flores at third. For the boys, Goddard’s Adrian Solis placed first, followed by teammate Josiah Castillo in second and third going to Anthony Paz of Tularosa.
In the 400-meter dash, Roswell’s Bryana Castro came in first, followed by Syesha Carrillo of Hagerman and Bennett Roehlk in third. For the boys, Goddard’s Corbin Alplers at first, followed by teammate Hector Arrietta at second and Edward Garcia of Capitan at third.
At the girls’ 800-meter run, Jaydance Gutierrez from Carlsbad placed second, Angelina Armijo of Clovis placed second and third went to Gateway’s Chloe Garnand. For the boys, Emiliano Meraz of Hobbs took first, Goddard’s Cesar Mojica at second and New Mexico Military Institute’s Colt Jonas Pope at third.
In the girls 1600-meter run, Clovis’ Jarelly Navarrete placed first, Goddard’s Jazlynn Martinez was second, Wileily Labori in third and Sayra Hernandez finished fourth. For the boys, NMMI’s Cale Taylor took first, followed by Goddard’s Jonathan Smith and Roswell’s Domonic Apodoca in third.
The winners of 1600 for the girls also placed in the same positions in the girls’ 3200-meter run. For the boys, NMMI’s Cale Taylor placed first, Carlsbad’s Cale Corbin in second and Hagerman’s Roberto Muniz was third.
For the 100-meter Hurdles, Gateway’s Emily Martin and Alani Magill placed first and second while Maricella Gutierrez finished third for Clovis. For the boys, Isaac Williamson of Carlsbad placed first, followed by Goddard’s Erik Lopez, with third going to NMMI’s Ethan Roland.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Magill placed first, Martin was second and Leandra Licon of Capitan finished third. For the boys, Goddard’s Erik Lopez placed first, Isaac Williamson of Carlsbad was second and Roswell’s Xai Carrasco finished third.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Goddard’s team of Ava Flores, Lauren Medrano, Zay’D Rhoads and Ruby Ruiz placed first, followed by Clovis’ A team in second. For the boys, Goddard’s team of Kenneth Valarde, Adrian Solis, Jon Silva and Josiah Castillo placed first, followed by Hobbs in second.
In the 4x200, Goddard’s team of Medrado, Ruiz, Avery Pirtle, and Destiny Willard placed first, followed by Gateway’s Martin, Iliana Garcia, Magill and Morgan Worley in second.
In the 4x400, Goddard’s girls team takes first, followed by Clovis in second. Goddard’s boys team took first, followed by Tularosa at second.
In the 4x800, the Goddard girls’ team took first, followed by Clovis in second. For the boys, Goddard took first, Hobbs took second and Roswell boys team took third.
For the girls’ high jump, Hagerman senior April Necaise breaks the Hagerman High School record by posting a 5’4” jump, placing her first. The second place went to Goddard’s Natalie Hardwick and Haileigh Brown of Capitan at third. For the boys, Dillon Salazar of Tularosa took first, followed by Benton Lee of Hobbs at second and Hobbs’ Zach Diaz at third.
At the girls’ pole vault, Capitan’s Jada Serna placed first, followed by Goddard’s Autumn Cockrell at second. For the boys, Lovington took the top three spots with Ealon Clayton, Haden Alexander and Chase Terrell. Fourth went to Goddard’s Sammuel Archuleta and fifth went to Roswell’s Charles Martinito.
In the long jump, Goddard’s Zay’D Rhoads placed first, followed by Gateway’s Emily Martin in second, Goddard’s Destiny Willard was third and Hagerman’s April Necaise finished fourth. For the boys, Goddard took first through third with Adrian Solis, Coltin Brewton and Ernesto Garcia.
At the triple jump, Tularosa’s Maycee Griffin placed first, April Necause was second and Haileigh Brown from Capitan in third. For the boys, Roswell’s Xai Carrasco took first, followed by Goddard’s Erik Lopez and Jevon Aguilar of Hagerman in third.
Over at the shotput, Goddard’s Lily Bowles placed first, followed by Roswell’s Carrie Edwards in second and Tularosa’s Angel Kowatch in third. For the boys, Hagerman’s David Chacon took first, followed by Tularosa’s Koy Cojo and third going to Hobbs’ Oliver Hernandez.
At the discus, Hobbs’ Vanessa Esparza placed first, Tularosa’s Layla Gaston was second and Ivory Rico of Hobbs finished third. For the boys, David Chacon won his second event by taking first place, followed by Tularosa’s Koy Cojo and third went to Roswell’s Jesus Gutierrez.
On the javelin, Layla Gaston placed first, second went to Hailyn Haskins from Goddard and third to Ivory Rico. For the boys, Tularosa’s Seth Kazhe took first place, followed by Goddard’s Sebastian Bills and third went to Roswell’s Andrew Padilla.
