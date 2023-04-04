Goddard High School topped the standings in both boys and girls rankings for the Alien City Meet at the Roswell Wool Bowl on March 30.

The Rocket boys scored 158 points and the girls scored 136 out of 20 events. Roswell placed second for the boys with 55 points, tying with Tularosa and Gateway Christian School placed third in the girls rankings with 65 points, finishing behind Clovis by a point for second place.