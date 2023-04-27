The Goddard High School boys' varsity tennis team lost the district championships against the New Mexico Military Institute Colts on Tuesday with a final score of 8-1.
NMMI Colts tennis head coach Chad Mann said that getting the district championship was their goal, and they are looking forward to the individual tournament next Saturday to qualify for state.
“We practiced hard. Coach Haley made us run all the time. I say we did pretty good. We played our hearts out and left it all out there,” Goddard senior Craig Martinez said. “We just have to keep improving for the state. We just need to make smarter moves, be ready for the ball and get our serves in.”
For Goddard, all but the doubles team of senior Corey Nguyen and freshman Nicholas Lara lost against NMMI. Goddard’s doubles team of seniors Grant Janway and Craig Martinez said they are proud of their team for getting this far in the season.
“We tried our hardest, but overall, they were the better players,” Janway said. “I’m proud of our team for getting this far in the season.”
Grant said they made some unforced errors that made it harder for them to stay competitive, and he hopes to eliminate them during individual and state competitions.
Goddard senior exchange student Max Schroder played against NMMI’s Nicholas VanLue, losing the singles match 8-4. At this point, the Rockets have lost 5-1 and were playing for reps to prepare for individuals.
“I think I played okay,” Schroder said. “I think I could beat him I just need to be more consistent.”
With this loss, the Goddard boys' varsity tennis team ends their regular season with a 6-4 and 3-2 in district play. As for NMMI, they end their season with a district title and an undefeated record for the season. The Goddard varsity tennis team will play the 4-4A district individual tournament this Saturday at the New Mexico Military Institute tennis courts.